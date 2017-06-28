Bharti Singh on working with Kapil Sharma: He was my teacher in college

With Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company starting off by mid-July, Kapil Sharma has begun to fortify his team. A few days back, Chandan Prabhakar made a re-entry on the show as the chai-wallah. He said that he had spent half of his life with Kapil Sharma and his love for him was greater than self-respect. Today, we got the news that Bharti Singh has also joined the team. Bollywood Life caught up with Bharti and she said, “Yes, the reports are true. However, I would like to clarify that only I am doing Kapil’s show and not Haarsh (Limbachiyaa). It is wrongly reported that he is a part of it. Humne Nach Baliye 8 ek saath kiya, abhi sabko lag raha hai ek sab kuch saath saath karenge…it is not like that.” The talented comedienne is yet to start shoot but will meet the team today to discuss her character. (Also Read: Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma: We don’t talk to each other)

“I will begin my shoot in three days time. Today, we will have a creative meeting on whether I will come as a unique character or as someone’s relative on the show,” said Bharti. It should be noted that Kapil Sharma and Bharti share a long association. She is also from Amritsar, Kapil’s hometown. Both began their journey from the Great Indian Laughter Challenge and were in Comedy Circus too. “Kapil was my teacher in college. I learnt a lot from him. He is like family and working with him is a pleasure. I only need good wishes from fans and public,” says the humble lady. Kapil Sharma passed out of Hindu College and was popular with the youth for his work in the local theatre scene. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh is cute AF in this promo!)

Praise has also come in for Kapil and how he has managed to lift up the TRPs of the show and put together a new team that is delivering. Bharti Singh’s presence can be the much-needed boost to take it a step ahead. “See, it feels very nice when people say that the show will benefit from your presence. It is exciting and I am looking forward to it,” opines Bharti. The lady was recently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for kidney stones and has been diagnosed with a liver problem. But she has recovered and was seen at Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s Eid dinner with beau, Haarsh. She also shot a segment for the finale where she ragged Karan Tacker. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…