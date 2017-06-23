Bharti Singh will miss Nach Baliye 8 finale and we can tell you why

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh, who is recuperating in a hospital, will not be able to perform at the “Nach Baliye 8” finale. However, she says she is feeling a lot better. “Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m feeling a lot better now. Love, wishes, respect,” Bharti posted on photo-sharing platform Instagram on Friday. In the image, she is seen posing with a victory sign with her right hand, and her left hand has the cannula.

Bharti is admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital since Thursday. She was taken to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache, and doctors diagnosed that gall bladder stones were the troublemakers, said a source from the show’s team. “She should be out of hospital in a day or two, but she will miss the finale,” the source told IANS. The shoot for the finale will happen on Sunday, and it will be aired deferred live on Star Plus. (Also read: All you need to know about Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding plans)

Bharti, along with her partner Haarsh Limbachiya, had joined the celebrity dance reality TV show along with a string of other known faces, But they were evicted last month. At the finale, Bharti and Haarsh, who got engaged earlier this year, were supposed to perform once again.