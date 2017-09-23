Bhoomi box office collection day 1: Sanjay Dutt’s film gets an average opening, earns Rs 2.25 crore

As per trade, out of all the three Hindi releases namely Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar and Newton, Sanjay Dutt‘s film was supposed to earn better at the box office and while they must be true, the numbers itself don’t add any credence to the film’s run. A mere Rs 2.25 crore on the opening day was not what Trade had predicted before the film’s release. It was expected to earn Rs 3 crore on the first day, to have a good score by the end of the opening day.

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#Bhoomi Fri ₹ 2.25 cr. India biz.” Being Sanjay Dutt’s comeback vehicle, Bhoomi had good buzz around it. Plus the trailer got a really good response with Sanjay giving his A-game. In fact, reviews too praised the actor’s acting chops which didn’t get diluted due to months of being away from the film sets. Guess when you are an actor, it just becomes your second nature to perform well. But while praises were heaped on Dutt, the film failed to get an A from the critics. Many even called it unbearable. That must have ruined its chances further. Check out the latest figures right here…

We told you yesterday that none of the three films made any impact at the box office in the morning shows. Bhoomi was the only one which showed better trending among the Hindi films while the Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa and Hollywood’s Kingsman: the Golden Circle were winning hearts. Bhoomi obviously was faring better than the other two and thus, those are the numbers. We will wait and watch what happens to the film in the coming days.