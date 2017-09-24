Bhoomi box office collection day 2: Sanjay Dutt’s film is steady, earns Rs 4.72 crore

Bhoomi, the film Trade predicted as having a better buzz than Haseena Parkar and Newton, is taking it slow and steady at the box office. It only saw a feeble jump on day 2 which may not go well for the film. Sanjay Dutt‘s comeback should have been better as Bhoomi has failed to do justice to him. The film in two days has earned only Rs 4.72 crore.

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#Bhoomi Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 4.72 cr. India biz.” As you can see, it has moved from Rs 2.25 crore to Rs. 2.47 crore, which is hardly a rise in scores. It has to get better numbers on Sunday to have a respectable opening weekend numbers. Now that looks really tough. The buzz around the film post-release has been pretty drab with reviews ravaging it mercilessly. Hindu called it ‘appalling’ saying, “It’s abominable how Kumar turns most of the women in the film, especially those around Bhoomi, into these inert, passive, pointless creatures. On the other hand, there is the woman defence lawyer, who humiliates the girl horribly only so that father Dutt can rise up and give her a pious, old-fashioned lesson or two on being a woman first and a lawyer later.” NDTV even called it a B-grade film with Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Now with that kind of reviews, the film surely isn’t going to make much headway at the box office either. Check out the latest figures of the film…

We wonder if Bhoomi will recover its investments which is pretty handsome.