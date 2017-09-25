Bhoomi box office collection day 3: Sanjay Dutt’s film is a disaster, earns Rs 7.48 crore

We can probably say that the verdict on Sanjay Dutt‘s Bhoomi is out as the film has failed to earn big bucks at the box office in three days. This is going to hurt Dutt’s box office credibility severely. He had been wanting to start his second innings with a bang so that he can erase all memory of his sentence from people’s minds but Bhoomi perhaps was the wrong horse to bet on. The film got severely reviewed by critics which made it difficult for the film to recover. In three days, the film could only make Rs 7.48 crore.

Also read: Box office update: Rajkummar Rao’s Newton leaves Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi behind despite low scores – here’s how

Bhoomi is one of the major releases of last Friday and initially, it trended better than Newton and Haseena Parkar. In fact, on day 1, it had the best numbers in the lot. But by Saturday, people’s movie choices became evident when Newton saw more than 150 percent growth. That’s a magnanimous hike in collection so much so that its day 2 numbers were bigger than Bhoomi’s. That said it all. Dutt’s film had opened in 1894 screens and still couldn’t manage to get big money. It means the film has failed miserably. What also could have severed its chances is the recurring theme. There has been three releases already in 2017 which talked about rape and the following revenge. Audience didn’t get offered anything in terms of the story apart from Dutt’s return. The latter isn’t enough to get the crowd to the theatre anymore.

#Bhoomi is a FIASCO… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.47 cr, Sun 2.76 cr. Total: ₹ 7.48 cr [1894 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2017

It looks difficult for the film to recover from this slump but we will still wait to see what first Monday brings in.