Bhoomi exclusive dialogue promo: Sanjay Dutt’s intensity will give you goose bumps – watch video

Sanjay Dutt‘s comeback film Bhoomi seems like a perfect film for his return. It has Sanjay Dutt doing some heavy duty action while being vulnerable as a helpless father seeking justice for the wrongs done to his daughter. The trailer of the film has already received tremendous response from the audience. So building up to the hype, BollywoodLife got their hands on an exclusive promo from the film. Just like other trailer and promos this one too is high on emotions and relationship but unlike the other promos and trailers, it’s high on action and some heavy duty drama. For me the money shot moment was the final shot in the promo where Sanjay Dutt is seen standing in the court talking about his daughter with his choking voice. We haven’t seen this Sanjay Dutt for a long time now. The two films I could remember where Sanjay Dutt was vulnerable were, Pitaah and Vaastav (in the initial part). Especially after this promo, I am guessing Sanjay Dutt might grab an award or two for his performance. Also read: Bhoomi dialogue promo 1: Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari’s father-daughter bond is the highlight of this teaser

Apart from the fact that we will get to see Sanjay on screen after a long time, another exciting fact about the film is that we will get to hear him sing again. We have heard him sing before, quite a few times, like in songs from Munna Bhai MBBS, Zinda, and everyone’s favourite Aye Shivani from Khoobsurat. This time he is lending his voice for a devotional number that will feature in Bhoomi. The actor will be featured reciting a few sanskrit shlokas for the ditty tentatively titled Jai Mata Di, for which he recorded with music composer duo Sachin Jigar at their studio

Bhoomi is all set to release on September 22. Excitement is high amongst fans of Sanjay Dutt for the film. The movie also stars Siddhant Gupta, Sharad Kelkar and Shekhar Suman. Also read: Bhoomi song Daag: Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari will you teary-eyed in this haunting number

