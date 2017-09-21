Bhoomi movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, songs, Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar

Bhoomi is one film that fans have been waiting for desperately. Sanjay Dutt makes a comeback with this film and Aditi Rao Hydari plays his daughter. Sharad Kelkar is the antagonist in this film and we’ll see a face off between him and Sanju Baba. There has been quite a buzz around this film since it’s Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film and he has even sung the Ganesh aarti for it. Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

Film: Bhoomi

Director: Omung Kumar

Star cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar

Synopsis: The story revolves around the relationship of a father – daughter and the turmoils they go through after an unfortunate incident occurs in the daughter’s life. Sanjay plays a alcoholic father while Aditi is the doting, responsible daughter.

The trailer

Bhoomi’s trailer took everyone by awe and everyone loved the trailer of this hard-hitting revenge drama. ‘Baba is back’ was one of the most popular comments that everyone kept saying after watching the trailer. The dialogues were also one of the reasons that people really loved the trailer. Apart from that, it was Sanju Baba singing the Ganesh aarti that stood out. The audience is super excited for the courtroom scenes that were shown in the trailer. Check the trailer out here.

The music

While some of the songs really struck a chord with the audience, some failed to impress. Lag Ja gale and Daag remain one of the most soulful and beautiful numbers from the album. Sunny Leone’s Trippy Trippy is one dance number you can’t miss watching. And Aditi is Will You Marry Me will make you go down on one knee and propose to your better half right away. Check out the songs right here.

Box office prediction

Trade is predicting a pretty good response for Bhoomi on the opening day. amul Mohan, Editor of Super Cinema put out a tweet about the film forecast and looks like Bhoomi might be ahead of Haseena Parkar and Newton on the opening day at least. Since it is Sanju Baba’s comeback, a lot of people are thrilled to watch it.

What to do?

Do watch it! The film promises a lot of masala and drama that you just can’t miss. And it’s Sanjay Dutt!