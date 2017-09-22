Bhoomi quick movie review: Sanjay Dutt makes a strong impression in his comeback film

After a seemingly long hiatus, Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback to the big screen with Bhoomi. That makes the movie special as Dutt had been a very towering presence in Bollywood, before his jail sentence. Bhoomi is revenge drama also starring Aditi Rao Hydari as his victimised daughter. Our reviewer Sreeju Sudhakaran is watching the film right now and this is what the first half of the film is all about.

He writes, “Aditi Rao Hydari is Bhoomi, her single father Arun’s laadli, who suffer from a slight stammer. She is in love with a doctor, with whom her marriage is fixed, but she is pursued by one of her neighbours. When his advances are turned down by Bhoomi, he returns to his relative and an evil landlord, played by Sharad Kelkar, to avenge his humiliation. On the eve of her wedding, she gets brutally gang-raped. Her groom ditches her when he learns of the truth and Arun fails to get justice from the cops. In the interim, Bhoomi goes missing again.”

Talking about the acts of the cast, Sreeju writes, “Performances are the forte of Bhoomi, especially from the main players. Sanjay Dutt makes a strong impression in his comeback movie. He is endearing as the doting father and spiteful as the revenge-seeker. Aditi Rao Hydari is impressive till now as the victim of hurt male egos. However it is Sharad Kelkar’s malevolent portrayal that stands out. Though the actors do their best to elevate the proceedings, the narrative is just plain average till now. The premise of rape revenge drama has been attempted for the fourth time in this year. There is too much melodrama injected in the proceedings, especially when Omung Kumar wants to establish the bonding between the father and the daughter. The rape sequence is very badly shot. Shekhar Suman, who plays Sanjay Dutt’s friend, irritates. But Sanjay Dutt’s anguished performance somewhat saves the movie till now. Let’s hope that the second half makes good of Sanjay Dutt’s comeback.”

Stay tuned for the full review right here…