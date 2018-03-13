Bhumi Pednekar was the casting director on this Ayushmann Khurrana movie and she believes it was his worst

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar recently appeared as guests on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, BFFs with Vogue where they made some eye-popping revelations. While the actor openly revealed Bhumi’s preference in bed, she picked his worst movie till date. So what if she’s his BFF? She can always be brutally honest. That’s what friends are for, right? In fact the pretty actress had no qualms talking about his worst movie. She was, in fact, thinking of which one to name. And guess which movie did she finally pick as one she thought was the actor’s bad career move? Well, it was none other than the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Bewakoofiyaan. Also Read: BFFs with Vogue: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals exactly what Bhumi Pednekar wants in bed – watch video

Though Bhumi earlier thought Hawaizaada was one such film as it did tank at the box office, she later changed it to Bewakoofiyan. The irony here is that the actress was earlier a casting director working on the same project. So she had the script in her hand way before Ayushmann came on board. She had read the script and believes it was worst that ever came his way. We all know Ms Pednekar worked for Yash Raj Films before she made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. What we didn't know was the role she played in Bewakoofiyan. Wonder if Sonam Kapoor agrees with her statement? If no, we want to see how she reacts to it.

Sonam Kapoor’s famous pink bikini scene in the movie made headlines after the release of its trailer. And it was Sonam’s idea to have one in the movie. Movie’s producer, Aditya Chopra had no such demands really. In fact, Sonam’s father, Anil Kapoor believed that the bikini scene will give the movie a good opening. Revealing details about the same, the actress in her earlier interview, had mentioned, “He knew about that (the bikini shot)! My dad is an artist and he is very open-minded…actually he was the one who encouraged me to become an actress. He didn’t say anything, he just said the film will get a good opening.”