Bhumika Gurung gets stalked, lodges complaint with cyber cell

While it is a fan who makes a star, at times, actors are also subjected to mental and emotional torture by certain demented fans. The latest actress who faced such issues is Bhumika Gurung, the lead actress of the show ‘Nimki Mukhiya’ that airs on Star Bharath. As per a report in The Times of India, Bhumika has been stalked since past two weeks with innumerable phone calls. The fan has even made a fake Instagram profile, where he uploads her pictures and that of her friends and family. He tags everyone in the pictures. It seems the phone calls began from the day, the first promo of the show went on air. The show talks about a rather air-headed village belle who gets appointed as the Mukhiya (village head) by chance.

In a statement to The Times of India, Bhumika said, “In the beginning, I felt that my friends were playing a prank on me and entertained the calls . However, I soon realised that he is mad. Apart from sending me lots of messages, he would call me at least five-six times in a day. He also accessed my personal pictures on social media and created a fake Instagram account in my name. I have finally lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell in Mumbai.” The actress was crowned as Miss Hong Kong Nepal in 2016 and moved to Mumbai to pursue an acting career. She has worked in Channel V’s Gumraah and MTV’s youth shows. This is her debut in a lead role in a fictional show.

Bhumika, feels that privacy is important in social media as well. She says, “Why have a social media account if your pictures start circulating on the internet and your phone number gets leaked?” She adds, “Just because actresses post glam pics on social media, it doesn’t give anyone the right to stalk them. Even if I post a nude picture, no one has the right to put me through so much trouble. Those who say that it is normal for actresses to get stalked are immature. Nobody can invade another person’s privacy.