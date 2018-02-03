Big news! Aanand L Rai ropes in Rajkumar Santoshi to direct a film under his banner?

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is coming up with some exciting films like Manmarziyaan, Zero and Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns. Now, buzz is that he has signed on noted director Rajkumar Santoshi for a film under his banner. The Damini and Ghatak will be collaborating with Rai for the first time. This was revealed by tabloid Mid-Day. With films like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu in his kitty, Rai is one of the most interesting directors around. His production house is also backing some interesting scripts, the recent ones being Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Santoshi has been out of action since the 2013 comic caper Phata Poster Nikla Hero.

An inside source gave a statement to Mid-Day as saying, “Aanand sir had the outline of a human drama in mind and he couldn’t think of anyone better than Santoshi to direct it. He thought it was a story right up Santoshi’s alley, and one can draw parallels between the storyline and his earlier films like Damini [1993] or Ghayal [1990]. He gave Santoshi a call and a meeting later, the filmmaker was on board.” Rai is presently busy with Zero that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film will hit the marquee in 2018 clashing with Kedarnath.

Rajkumar Santoshi has been missing from action since a while now. He was supposed to direct the Battle of Saragarhi starring Randeep Hooda. They were supposed to be shooting in Kazakhstan from March but the film is facing budget issues. This has left Santoshi free and a human drama will be the perfect script for Santoshi who deals with emotions very nicely. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….