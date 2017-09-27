Bigg Boss 11: 10 things you can expect from the Salman Khan show

It’s that time of the year again where you’d get to see Salman Khan kick some bottoms on television every weekend. Bigg Boss 11 is just a couple of days away and the internet cannot stop talking about it. The channel launched the show yesterday where Salman was one of the most excited. He even performed a little on Oonchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2. If you have been following all the seasons of Bigg Boss, you know how exciting and how nasty it gets at the same time. Last season was plain disgusting with the quality of some commoners that the makers had selected.

We’re seriously hoping to see more drama, exciting tasks and everything except disgusting things or people that we saw in the previous season. We’re definitely expecting to see a lot of Salman Khan on television for the next few months till the show reaches the finale. Bigg Boss 11 is going to give some serious competition to Akshay Kumar’s The Great India Laughter Challenge and Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks: Nayi Soch. But we have a list of things you can expect this season considering the fact that they have come up with a completely new concept and house. (ALSO READ:

Two houses in one

Since the concept is loving your neighbours, the house will be divided in two parts and there will be two teams who will be each other’s neighbours. Well, that’s the guess till now but we’re super excited to see how the house looks like this season.

The Padosi concept to last for a couple of weeks only

The Celebs vs Commoners concept lasted only a couple of tasks/ weeks during the last season. Post that, Bigg Boss declared that everyone will be an equal contestant in the house. We’re expecting something similar this time, too. We’re pretty sure they can’t stretch it till the entire season ends.

Do whatever you want to do man

For some reason, Bhai saying ‘Do whatever you want to do man’ at the end of every Weekend Ka Vaar episode is like music to the ears of every Bigg Boss fan. Be ready to hear a lot of that and ‘But don’t trouble your mother’.

Cringe-worthy drama

Drama is every contestant’s middle name once they enter the Bigg Boss house. Though we are expecting a lot of drama, we really hope things don’t get as ugly as they did last season. The two most popular contestants last season who became infamous for their behaviour in the house made us cringe and want to turn off the television. But that’s something that has been a part of Bigg Boss always. So be ready for drama that will make you cringe.

The ‘I don’t care about Salman Khan’ club

Every season, there is one or more contestants who make things bitter with Bhai. Be it Kushal Tandon or Priyanka Jagga, there is always one contestant who stands up against Salman and joins the Bhai hate club. We wonder who will be the lucky contestant to fall under the radar this season.

Exciting and challenging tasks

Though the contestants were pretty bland last season, except a few, the tasks were pretty interesting. If only the contestants bothered to complete any of them, it would have been more entertaining. But we are pretty sure there will be some interesting tasks in store for the contestants this season, too.

Hotness, hotness and hotness

Like every season, you’ll see ladies turning up the heat in the house in their sexy bikinis by the pool this time, too. Well, you better hope so! We’re also wondering if the makers will design hot tasks for the contestants like they did last time. Bani J and Gaurav Chopra almost kissed each other during an act and it was everything people could speak about for a couple of days.

Entertainment

We’re not just talking about the fights here but the goofy contestants who will also make us laugh and tasks that’ll keep the audience hooked on to the show.

Breakdowns

Come on, breakdowns are obviously a part of the show and such an important one. It’s the breakdowns that add more masala to the show than anything else; be it because the contestant is feeling homesick or because of a recent fight with another contestant.

Salman losing his cool

Now this is something that has been increasing with the number of seasons. Salman getting fed up and angry with the contestants because of their behaviour is something we see in every season. We are really curious to see if Bhai will lose his cool this time, too. We are placing our bets on it!

More than anything, we’re just expecting a lot of entertainment in the show. What are your expectations from the show? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.