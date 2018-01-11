Bigg Boss 11, 11 January 2018 LIVE Updates: Shilpa Shinde says Hina Khan knows she will not win the show

Bigg Boss 11 starts with housemates waking up to the title track of the film, Gupt. Shilpa Shinde heads straight to the kitchen, where she makes Adrak Wali Chai. Vikas and Shilpa discuss how much she used to trouble him in the initial days. She says she does not remember how she used to torture him. Hina Khan reads out the task given by Arshi Khan where Vikas is a dictator. The other housemates have to please him. He can win money if he manages to torture people. The amount is Rs nine lakhs. Hina Khan gets distressed as Vikas being a dictator means no one will cook food for her.

She tells Puneesh that this task is being done to show Vikas’ mean side. He comes and tells everyone to press the buzzer. They refuse. Vikas tells Hina to arrange his clothes. He tells Puneesh Sharma to become bald. He refuses. Vikas tells Shilpa to make Basundi for him in the kitchen. Puneesh tells Bigg Boss why Vikas is making him shave off his hair before the finale, just for a meagre three lakhs. He says Vikas is a wealthy producer why is he behaving like this. Puneesh presses the buzzer and says I am exiting the game. Vikas says I am giving tasks that no one will do. Hina taunts him about his need for money.

Vikas tells Shilpa and Hina that they have to pretend to be sisters and kiss each other on the cheeks. Hina arranges Vikas’ briefcase and tells him not to open it till the end. Later, Vikas tells Hina to show him her Indian wear. He tells her to press it in 10 minutes and wear it. Hina argues on the time but he does not listen. He tells Shilpa to make Puneesh drink water. She calls him doggy. Hina says Shilpa and I won’t give up and make him earn money.

In the room, Puneesh tells Vikas that he has something in his mind. Vikas orders Shilpa Shinde to wear an orange saree. She tells him that she was never angrier in life. He teases her that she is also matching her sari with a blouse. Hina Khan tells Vikas that he will have to pay for his behaviour. He tells her that she will not speak anything negative about anyone. Later, he tells her to observe maun vrat, stay silent. Vikas tells Hina to follow rules. He tells Bigg Boss 11 that she must press the buzzer as she has not followed the orders.

Vikas calls Hina a liar on Indian TV. He tells her to wear the blue saree and come right away. Hina Khan says you do not understand a girl’s issues. Vikas says you give same excuses. Shilpa tells Vikas that Hina is disqualified. Vikas presses the buzzer and ends the game. He tells her that she need not complete the game. Hina defends herself as Vikas says you have not completed the task. Vikas takes Chote Kunwar Puneesh and they sit outside. Puneesh tells Shilpa, “Yeh Aunty Chikni Dishte”. Shilpa feeds Basundi to Puneesh.

Vikas tells Shilpa to feed him Basundi with love. In the kitchen, Shilpa tells Vikas that Hina is complaining about him. He says she wanted me to look bad before the camera. He says it is last two days but Hina has not got rid of her negativity. Shilpa teases Vikas and Puneesh that they are like Akash. Vikas discusses that even Hina would have looked good in a saree. Hina says Vikas does not do tasks properly. Puneesh says Hina is insecure as Gautam Gulati who did the Gautam City task became the winner of Bigg Boss 8.

Bigg Boss calls Vikas and Hina to the confession room where he asks him why he pressed the buzzer. He says I cannot play the game like Hina. Vikas refuses to do the task. Then, he tells Shilpa to get into another saree. He refuses to do the task as he says he does not want to give her footage. Despite Hina’s persuasions, he refuses to play the task. Hina tells him that he is behaving like a quitter. Vikas says you enjoy people losing more than your win. They fight a lot. Puneesh Sharma tells Vikas that he will not keep contact with her outside the house. They say that Hina Khan’s pills are magic for women. He says she is just pretending to be unwell.

Shilpa changes into another saree. Vikas tells her to have Basundi but she refuses. In the evening, Vikas tells Hina to let bygones be bygones. Hina is crying when Vikas tries to explain that what happened was in tasks. Puneesh and Shilpa discuss how Hina is frustrated now that she knows she will not win the show. Puneesh says she does not accept mistakes and is really a Mohalle Ki Aunty. Hina Khan says she was not lying about her girl’s problem. Vikas says she came across as she was pretending and says as a man he looks bad when he raises that topic. At night, Vikas brings food for Hina. She tells him not to be extra sweet. Vikas says Rocky is like my brother and I will not trouble you. She says you will win the show. Vikas says do not look at you, as there might be attraction.