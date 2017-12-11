Bigg Boss 11 11th December 2017 Episode 72 LIVE Updates: Shilpa Shinde is uncomfortable with the way Akash Dadlani touches her

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song, Rum Whisky from the film, Vicky Donor. Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani are in the garden area where they are discussing about how Hiten lied to Arshi that he saved her during the nominations last week, but the truth was that he saved Shilpa Shinde. Arshi is pissed as she tells Priyank Sharma that he doesn’t matter to her anymore just like Shilpa. Shilpa and Puneesh Sharma too are discussing the same as they both agree that the truth had to come out. She says that Hiten wanted to be in the good books of Arshi and that is why he didn’t tell her. Puneesh tells her that Akash Dadlani has a gameplan wherein he has told him that he will be with Arshi this week and next week with Shilpa.

Luv Tyagi and Priyank had an argument and Hina Khan is being the mediator. Hina tells Luv to end the fight, but he is very adamant. He asks Hina to nominate him if she wants to. Priyank tells Hina to give Luv more time. Luv comes to the camera and says that he is pissed with Hina and Priyank, but he knows that he is overreacting so that the housemates should feel that there is a legit fight happening between the three. He says that they will be friends again in no time.

Luv writes a get well soon message for Hina on a tissue paper with the help of nail paint. Hina reads it and tells Priyank about it. Priyank tells her that he thinks that Luv has a soft corner for her, but he won’t admit it because he is shy. Hina says that he knows that she is in a relationship and maybe he gets awkward because of that too. Hina and Luv start talking wherein she apologises to him again, but Luv says that he feels betrayed by the two people whom he loved the most. He tells her that he is looking stupid now as he is talking to them and that he will not reconcile till the time he wants to. Hina starts crying and Priyank asks Luv to let the bygones be bygones. After sometime, he has a change of heart and the three hug each other.

Hina asks Luv about his day and he doesn’t tell her. This doesn’t go down well with Priyank, who tells him that he can’t keep secrets all the time. The argument intensifies and they both get into a war of words and threaten each other. Hina tries to be peacemaker, but fails. Priyank points to the camera and apologises to Luv’s dad for the repercussions. This angers Luv further and he again threatens Priyank to keep his family out of it.

After sometime, Luv apologises to Priyank and he accepts. Hina tells both of them that they should not be fighting as people give examples of their friendship in the outside world.

Bigg Boss announces the nominations for this week. The contestants have been divided into two teams – red and blue. The garden area has been divided in two parts as well. There is a tree in between these partition, which has eight huge apples with each contestants’ photo on them suspended on it. Arshi being the captain of the house plays an important role in this task as she will have the ultimate power. She will remove the apple of that person she would like to nominate every time an alarm rings. During the course of the task, five alarms will be played. Blue team has Vikas, Puneesh, Hina and Akash, while red team has Luv, Shilpa, Hiten and Priyank. The two teams have to make sure that they more apples than the opposite team after the task comes to an end.

Hiten and Vikas come up with an idea to convince Arshi to pluck Akash’s apple, just to scare him. Vikas tells her that and they both start laughing. And she agrees to it. The first gong plays and she cuts Akash’s apple. Vikas tells Arshi to cut the apples of the red team for the next two times and she agrees, but when the second gong plays, Arshi cuts Hina’s apple, who is in the blue team. When the third gong plays, Arshi cuts Shilpa’s apple, because she thinks she is a strong contender. At the fourth gong, Arshi cuts Luv’s apple as she thinks he doesn’t deserve to be on the show. When the final gong plays, Hiten asks Arshi to save his team. But she doesn’t and cuts Priyank’s apple and therefore Luv, Priyank, Shilpa and Hiten get nominated this week for evictions.

Hiten apologises to Arshi for not telling her the truth last week. Puneesh tells everyone that Shilpa is getting irritated with the way Akash is touching her. They all say that Shilpa is a strong woman and she should take a stand for herself. Vikas says that Akash is definitely crossing the line, while Arshi thinks that he has been doing this for ten weeks, so why is Shilpa saying this now. But Vikas and Priyank take Shilpa’s side as they say that now she must be feeling weird.

Akash tells Puneesh and Arshi that he wants Shilpa out of the game as she is a big threat to him. Puneesh goes up to Shilpa and tells her what Akash told him and Arshi. Puneesh suggests Akash that he shouldn’t drag this topic, because he will end up degrading his image.