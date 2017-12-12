Bigg Boss 11 12th December 2017 Episode 73 LIVE Updates: Akash Dadlani vows to take revenge on Vikas Gupta

The contestants wake up to the song Man Ma Emotion Jaage. A song that perfectly goes with the ongoing weekly luxury budget task. The task requires contestants to evoke emotions in each other.

Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde begin the day with arguing at the breakfast table. Arshi Khan tries to explain to Shilpa that Akash had been kissing her for the longest time. Shilpa says that she stopped him every time and eventually got done with him.

After that we see Akash and Shilpa having a heart to heart. Akash apologises to Shilpa for misbehaving with her. Shilpa says that she doesn’t want an apology but all she wants is for him to understand what he did wrong. Akash says that he understands and Shilpa accepts the apology.

Bigg Boss announces the new task where there are two teams. Both teams have to try and evoke emotions like laughter, crying and anger in the members of the other team. Teams are Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan. And the other has Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani. Puneesh Sharma is the sanchalak.

Vikas asks Akash Dadlani to lose the task, but he refuses to do so. Vikas tells Puneesh that Akash is going back on his words. Puneesh tells him that they may be friends but this is something that he has to decide for himself. On the other hand, Hina Khan tells Luv Tyagi to give the task his best and not mind that they are in different teams.

The first emotion is anger. The first one to be tried in the task is Akash. Vikas tells him off that he doesn’t respect the word maa. He doesn’t even respect women at all. He says that Akash uses names of his mom and grandmother whenever he wants to his benefit. Vikas and Shilpa see a tinge of emotion on his face and move on to Hina Khan.

Vikas tells Hina that she lies about her age. She is 30 but still wants to be known as a 29-year old woman. Shilpa Shinde says that Hina is the most thankless. Vikas also calls out her friendship with Luv and Priyank. Shilpa says that she should respect the fact she has played Akshara – such a positive person – and is behaving so negatively in the house. Hina also shows anger.

Priyank Sharma is next. Vikas Gupta tells him that he knows how to play with emotions.

Vikas says that Priyank has to make a love story in every show. He is the one responsible for Benafsha Soonawalla’s eviction and that she was better than Luv Tyagi – who has survived so far.

Vikas Gupta tells Priyank that he is no one to talk about his sexuality to Hina Khan. But he went on to told Hina that he is bisexual. Vikas asks Priyank that how does he know that? He also adds that he wanted to be alpha male that is why he did this.

Vikas then goes on talk to Priyank how disrespects women and body shames them, and slut shames them. He then calls out Priyank on his fake relationship with Divya Agarwal. The task gets over.

Vikas goes and talks to Luv and Shilpa. Shilpa says that he should not have talked about sexuality. Vikas says that Hina asked Priyank about his sexuality and Priyank said that Vikas is bisexual. Vikas screams that how would he know about his sexuality. “Did he date me?”, Vikas says.

Hina says that she doesn’t trust Puneesh Sharma and Hiten Tejwani.

The task begins again. The emotion this time is crying. Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde are next. They go up to Priyank and tell him that he missed his mother during the luxury budget task last week but she did not come. Shilpa asks Priyank that if he feels his mother is disappointed in him. Shilpa tells him that he needs to respect his friendship with Vikas. Priyank tears up and loses the task. Arshi apologises to him.

Arshi and Shilpa move on to Hina Khan and remind her about Rocky Jaiswal. After a lot of torture, Hina Khan also tears up. The task ends.

Priyank Sharma cries and Hina hugs her.

The next emotion is laughter. Luv Tyagi cross dresses as Arshi Khan. Hina Khan Hiten Tejwani laugh immidiately. Akash Dadlani laughs as well. Hiten laughs again. Vikas goes up and makes Priyank laugh by saying “Mujhe chatni chaatni hai”.

Arshi goes up next and pretends to be pregnant. Akash laughs. So does Hiten. Luv puts two apples inside his chest as breasts and makes Priyank and Hiten laugh.

The next emotion is anger once again. Vikas tells Akash that he is ugly. And that he only lies about winning tennis tournaments and winning rap battles. He calls him out on his lie that Akash helped Meet Bros for the song Chittiyan Kalaiyan. He asks Akash if he is accusing Meet Bros of stealing credit. The task ends. Akash immediately tells that he helped Meet Bros with the rap composition. He also raps the bit he helped with.

Shilpa reveals that Akash kissed Arshi on lips. Akash says yes and that Arshi kissed him back.

Akash slams Vikas Gupta for the words he used for him. He says that how dare he bring his mother and grandmother into all of this. He vows to take revenge on Akash Dadlani.