Bigg Boss 11 15th December 2017 Episode 76 Live updates: Vikas Gupta bitches about Shilpa Shinde to Puneesh Sharma

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Hina Khan watching some unseen footage in which Shilpa Shinde mocked her after the former’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, who entered the house last week. Hina starts crying and quietly walks out of the activity area and comes to the house. Everyone asks her what was she shown, but she doesn’t say anything and locks herself in the bathroom. Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta convince her to come out, but she doesn’t. Vikas, who is suppose to watch the footage too asks Hina what was she shown as he wants to be prepared. She tells him that he has to forget everything after watching.

Hina tells Vikas and Arshi what she saw. Puneesh also comes to the washroom area and she tells him that she saw the clip where he told Luv Tyagi has one-sided feelings for Hina. Luv, who is also there asks Puneesh that why is he spreading such stories, and he kind of loses his cool on him.

It’s Vikas’ team to watch the footage. He sees a clip where Hina told Priyank and Luv that they should not give Vikas a lot of importance. And the time when Hina mocked Vikas.

Vikas comes out and asks Luv what was he talking to Priyank about just 20 minutes back. Luv tells him that he doesn’t remember. Vikas replies by saying that Luv, Priyank and Hina were bitching about him when he was sitting just few steps away from them. Vikas goes up to Priyank and asks him what has he been talking about him. He tells him that he has been talking about him behind his back and he will continue to do so. Vikas tells them that he didn’t see their clip, but something else and wanted to know what Priyank has been talking about him.

Arshi tells Shilpa that she looks like a psycho when she doesn’t tie her hair. This doesn’t go down well with Shilpa, who tells Arshi that she will not leave her. Bigg Boss announces that Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank’s term in the jail has come to an end.

Bigg Boss calls Arshi in the confession room and asks her name of the four contenders who will compete to be the captain. She comes out and Vikas asks who wants to be the captain. Luv, Shilpa and Arshi raise their hands. Arshi says that Shilpa shouldn’t be the captain as her performance in the task was not up to the mark. Akash tells Puneesh in the living area that Shilpa shouldn’t be the captain too as she won’t save him.

Arshi also thinks that Vikas shouldn’t be the contender. This hurts Vikas, who gives his vote to Shilpa. Shilpa votes for Vikas. Luv votes for Arshi and vice versa. They couldn’t come to a conclusion. Shilpa tells Arshi that whatever she is doing now shows her class. Arshi gets angry and lashes out at Shilpa.

Shilpa asks her to pick one between her and Puneesh and she tells Vikas that she will pick herself. Shilpa walks out and goes in the living room and she tells everyone that she can’t talk to Arshi as it’s beneath her to talk to her. Arshi starts yelling and tells Vikas that Shilpa didn’t need captaincy in these 12 weeks, so why does she want it now. Vikas tries and explains to Shilpa to give her and Arshi’s name, but Luv doesn’t agree.

Hina tells Priyank that he shouldn’t bother about Vikas and that they won’t be friends in the house. Hina says that according to Vikas, Priyank has said bad things about Benafsha Soonawalla. Priyank denies it and says that he wants Vikas to say what exactly he has said. Hiten joins the conversation and asks Priyank if he has said anything about her. Hina says that she doesn’t know how good friends were Vikas and Priyank when they were outside. It is exactly like how it is with Shilpa and Vikas. This angers Priyank and he storms out as he tells Hina to not trust him henceforth.

Bigg Boss asks Arshi to name the contenders for captaincy, but she tells that they couldn’t come to a decision. Therefore Bigg Boss condemns this and cancels the captaincy task for this week. With this Arshi’s tenure as the captain comes to an end.

Arshi announces that Shilpa didn’t select Puneesh when she was given an option. Shilpa is surprised and says that people love to create a fight here. Vikas also takes Puneesh aside and tells him that Shilpa is not his person and that she didn’t pick him when she was given an option to step down and let Puneesh be the contender for captaincy.