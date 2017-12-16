Bigg Boss 11 16th December 2017 Episode 77 LIVE Updates: Mouni Roy asks Salman Khan to choose between her and Katrina Kaif

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Salman Khan trolling contestants for taking cues from the previous seasons, yet ensuring this season turns out to be the most controversial. He asks Hina what’s different in this season and she says, everyone here is very competitive. Vikas adds on to it saying how this year everyone is playing mind games and not by heart. Later, Salman explains how in all the previous seasons he’s seen contestants fighting, arguing but in the end, coming to a conclusion. But this season has no agreement on any level(referring to Arshi Khan’s horrible job as the captain).

Salman asks Vikas how come a mastermind like you too couldn’t find a solution this time and he replies that it’s strange but everyone is playing to defeat others and not win for themselves. He mentions how it all started with Arshi refusing to step back from captaincy but Arshi chooses to differ and affirms she still feels she was deserving enough to become the captain. Salman adds how Shilpa is the only one who’s not become a captain this season so she could have been considered for the next captaincy. Following which, Shilpa adds that I insisted yet Arshi said I was the worst performer so I don’t deserve to be the captain. Arshi sticks to her decision and retorts saying, if I had a choice Vikas should have become the captain. Salman questions what is the harm in making Shilpa the captain. And Arshi says that if Shilpa would have become the captain, she wouldn’t have fulfilled anyone’s needs. Salman shuts her up by exposing her game plan and says that she did this only for her own selfish needs and it was pure out of insecurity and jealousy. Shilpa agrees and says no wonder Arshi would always get irritated when I wouldn’t react even after she trying to provoke me. Salman joins Team Shilpa and then trolls Arshi for using demeaning words against Shilpa.

Salman starts with the courtroom drama; starts with Vikas’ allegations against Priyank Sharma. He mentions how Vikas feels Priyank is selfish and fake to which Priyank clarifies that Vikas doesn’t trust anybody in the house and recalls to all the times Vikas tried to project him in the wrong light. Vikas speaks in defense but Priyank doesn’t let him speak. Vikas gets pissed hearing Priyank call him “Bhai”, says Priyank changes his equation every day. Salman then moves on to Vikas’ allegation No: 2 that Priyank uses people inside the house. To which Priyank speaks in defense but Vikas argues how he used Benafsha Soonawalla, spoiled her game too for his own selfish reasons. He then says how Priyank even used him emotionally, told him that he wants to play his own game, you play yours…let’s not get friendship in between which is why he got to Hina’s side because according to him, she’s the most popular on the show.

Salman then plays the bhaviyashvani game, starts with Vikas. Asks him who will leave Team Hina first and he puts Arshi’s face on the standee. Luv goes next and is asked to name that person whom Hina will never meet outside the house and he puts Shilpa’s face. Shilpa is asked to pick that one person who can take over her kitchen chores and she puts Akash’s face. Arshi is asked to name the person who is soon to get evicted and she instantly prompts, Luv Tyagi who according to her is the weakest among the nominated contestants Shilpa, Hiten, Priyank and Luv. But surprise, surprise….Salman declares Luv safe this week, leaving Hina shocked and surprised! Shilpa too gets declared as safe…

Luv gets to watch what people talk behind his back. Shilpa, Akash discuss how Luv is underplaying while Hina and Priyank talk about Luv having a soft corner for Hina. Hina agrees and says it’s okay if he has feelings for me but he knows I have a boyfriend, yet how can he do this. Luv gets heartbroken to see this shocking side of Hina. Next is Shilpa’s turn to watch the BTS footage and the most shocking bit is when she sees Vikas bitching about her. Luv and Shilpa come in agreement to the fact nobody is anyone’s friend here..

Mouni enters on Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai song – Dil Diyan Gallan, Salman joins in and proves their romance is one to look out for. Mouni then trolls Salman by playing the footage of him chewing the thread of his jeans during an event. To which Salman jokes ya I like eating jeans, my jeans are the tastiest. You can also taste but wait, it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s (laughs).

Mouni then asks him to choose between her and Katrina and he smartly avoids the question by saying oh that’s Bipasha Basu and quips saying in dono mein so dono ko nahi bachaoonga.