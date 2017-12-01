Bigg Boss 11 1st December 2017 Episode 62 Live updates: Priyank Sharma says Hina Khan is insecure of Shilpa Shinde

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Vikas Gupta ending his friendship with Arshi Khan, who is in the jail along with Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. Arshi jokingly tells Hiten Tejwani to stop talking to Vikas, but he tells her that he is the only friend he has and he can’t do that. Arshi then asks what will happen about their thing which is going inside the house. Hiten blushes and tells her that she can continue doing her ‘kaand’ with Priyank Sharma and not him. The contestants wake up to the song, DJ Waale Babu. Shilpa Shinde brings tea for Vikas Gupta. She gives another cup to Hina Khan too, but Hina returns it to her and tells her that she doesn’t want any favours from her, because she makes them count later.

Arshi writes ‘I love VG’ on the wall of the kaal kothri. Vikas tells her that he won’t reconcile with her, but Arshi tells him that she didn’t understand him, and now she does. Bigg Boss announces that Arshi, Bandgi and Puneesh’s punishment comes to an end.

Arshi and Shilpa get into an argument in the kitchen as the former tells her that she didn’t bring her any food while she was in the jail. Arshi tells Shilpa that when she was in the jail, she kept bringing food for her. Shilpa tells Arshi that she is the worst woman she has met, while Arshi tells her that she is ashamed of herself that she called her a mother.

Shilpa tells Bandgi about all of this, and starts crying and tells her that she did ask Arshi for food. Hiten joins the conversation and tells Arshi that although Shilpa didn’t come to her and asked, but she did offer to make separate food for Arshi, since she doesn’t like eating potatoes.

In the washroom area, Puneesh tells Shilpa that Akash and Arshi have used her. Arshi comes in and starts shouting at Shilpa. She tells her that most of the things she does are for the camera.

Bigg Boss announces that Hiten’s captaincy tenure has come to an end. Bigg Boss asks the housemates to select two names, who will compete with each other for the captaincy. Of course, arguments begin, as some say that Shilpa and Hiten should compete, while some say, it should be Vikas and Priyank.

Vikas tells Akash that he has convinced her ti stand for captaincy and he will have to support him if required in the captaincy task. As Shlpa is cutting some vegetables in the living area, Arshi goes and sits besides her. She tells her that she will have no one in her life. Shilpa quietly walks away and goes in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss introduces the captaincy task wherein both the contenders will be the DJs. The two have to convince the other housemates to join their respective team and don’t leave the dance floor empty till the task doesn’t come to an end. The once contender, who has the maximum housemates supporting and dancing for him, wins. Hiten is the sanchalak for the task.

Priyank and Vikas both start to convince their co-contestants to join their team. Priyank tells Puneesh that he will save him from nominations if he joins his team. The task begins, and the first song to play is Saat Samundar. Arshi dances for Vikas, while Hina dances for Hina. For the second song, Shilpa dances for Vikas and Luv dances for Priyank. The song, Disco Dancer starts playing and Akash dances for Priyank, while Bandagi shakes her leg for Vikas.

Vikas apologises to Priyank and tells him if he becomes the captain, he has to save him from nominations. Priyank doesn’t say anything and keeps laughing. The last song, Kaala Chashma plays and Puneesh dances for Vikas, therefore making him the next captain of the house.

Luv and Priyank are talking to each other wherein the former says that the way Salman Khan is appreciating Shilpa every weekend, it’s bothering Hina. Priyank also agrees with him and tells Luv that Hina is insecure of Shilpa. Priyank also says that why Hina thinks that she will go till the finale, because it’s Salman, who said that to her on one weekend.