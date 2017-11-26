Bigg Boss 11 26th November 2017 Episode 57 LIVE updates: Jacqueline Fernandes is shocked as Hina digusts us AGAIN by pulling at Vikas’s hair, Sapna Choudhary get evicted

Bigg Boss 11 has been in news for the major fights and the contestants hitting a new low every passing day. Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma invited quite some flak over their behaviour last week. While Hina seems to have been the driving force, Priyank has come under Salman’s scanner directly time and again all thanks to his devotion to the actress. Last week twitterati exploded with hatred for the two as Priyank was seen body shaming Shilpa Shinde. Salman Khan who takes up the week and tries to knock some sense into the contestants, confronts Priyank before the otehrs. He reprimands the housemates over objectionable topics being discussed and statemnets being made. While he defends Team Shilpa he takes Team Hina to task. Today we have the continuation or we can say a part two to whatever happened. Today we have the Race 3 team joining Salman too while Jacqueline Fernandes and Remo DSouza will also be seen entering the house with some tests for the house. We have the elimination between Sapna, Hina and Priyank. So gear up for a lot of fun…

Salman welcomes us for the day as he gives us glimpses of what effects Saturday’s class has had on the house. Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are seen deep in discussion about how they can do many things right yet one wrong thing will be pointed out. Priyank plays victim and asks Hina why are they being attacked. As usual Hina thinks they are being targetted and also reveals she has not seen previous season apart from what was telecasted on TV, so she does not know if this keeps happening. She hopes Salman would have at times reprimanded the other group too as they are encouraged for their behaviour. Vikas and Arshi are fighting over Vikas being over friendly with Puneesh and Bandgi. They speak infront of a ‘dead’ Akash. Arshi says that she too can become a captain and she wants Vikas to stand by her and not by Puneesh and Bandgi. Vikas goes out and asks Bandgi and Puneesh to try explaining to Arshi but Bandgi is sure that Arshi is playing a part to show the others. Priyank seeks forgiveness of Arshi ONCE AGAIN! Priyank says that he is wrong and he knows it. Arshi asks Priyank to hug Vikas and finish their fight. Priyank though is hesitant as he feels Vikas hates him. Vikas refuses to listen to Arshi and says he is done with Priyank. Vikas says he does nothing for the camera and that he is nobody’s friend here. Arshi loses it and joins Akash saying she now knows Vikas too well. Hiten tries to interrupt and Arshi lashes out at him for interrupting between them. We see a wedge in this friendship too soon. Arshi says she is done with people telling her what to do. Vikas asks Arshi to vent out her pent up anger on Shilpa and not involve him in this. Arshi says she respects Shilpa and will always do but is no more friendly with anyone.

Arshi breaks down as she says she is hurt by how Shilpa left her in moment. She says that Akash is her friend and she will ask him for food and no one can stop her. Vikas takes Arshi’s side infront of Shilpa and says that Shilpa had no right to stop her from going to Akash. Shilpa is though in no mood to listen to anyone and says she is no drum so as anyone can drum and hurt her. Arshi cries her heart out as she feels Shilpa left her alone, while Priyank, Hina and Sapna take this opportunity to get close to Arshi. Vikas takes Arshi away and tells her she or him cannot forgive Priyank because he has repeatedly hurt both of them. Vikas asks her to stop venting out her anger towards Shilpa on him. He asks her to stop distancing him from herself as he has just made one friend in this house and that is her.

Salman decides to explore the Arshi matter more and asks Arshi why she was crying. Arshi says that Shilpa keeps getting angry on her and threatens to stop talking. Salman asks her to chill as Mothers are bound to get angry at times. Now is the time for the task- Cold Treatment! He says that the group will be distributed into pairs of one girl and boy. Jallaad walks in with ice water and funnel. Akash takes the opportunity to seek forgiveness of Salman. He says that Arshi made him understand his mistake. The first pair is Shilpa and Puneesh while jallad puts the pipe in Puneesh’s pocket. Puneesh gets the cold treatment with every yes from Shilpa. Next is Bandgi with Akash and Bandgi does her best to trouble Akash.

Next is Vikas with Hina which Vikas has akready guessed. Hina goes one step ahead to say that she would say yes inorder to trouble Vikas. Vikas promises to get back at her. Time for the Appy Fizz caller of the week and thsi time poor poor Luv Tyagi gets in the spot as the caller confronts him about lieing in court that he was not present while Arshi’s clothes were being discussed. Luv gets all nervous as he evidently has no answer to it and the housemates call him a liar. Hina acts totally innocent and her usual expression of awe takes over. Arshi is extremely happy that the people know the true colours of these people. Hina like always says it never happened. Salman announces the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. Jacquiline Fernandes and Remo DSouza enter the house as a part of Race 3 promotions. Akash goes gaga over meeting Remo as he says he is a big fan. Jackie announces the film Race 3 and that Remo is the director. The housemates guess that the lead actor is Salman. Pyaar ka izhaar task is announced. Shilpa takes the dice and gets nok jhok. She has to perform with Hiten Tejwani. Hiten gets taps on his ‘toooo’ as Shilpa dances away. Puneesh rolls the dice to get maafi as he demands a hug from Akash. They hug it out and dance. Sapna gets the tadka dance and Priyank joins her as they nail it. Jackie joins them too as Priyank reveals he has danced with her but in the last rows when he started with his work. Vikas gets takrar while Hina joins him and Hina disgust us again by pulling at Vikas’s hair as Jackie is taken aback by teh enimity. Remo teaches them a step on Akash’s rap song. Jackie and Remo leave after a selfie session.

Salman is joined by Ramesh Sippy, Jacqueline Fernandes, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Remo and Saqib Saleem Qureshi . Salman pulls Bobby’s legs by saying he has never seen a gym before Race 3. Salman reveals that the three boys are having a tough time working out for the film. He compliments the girls and their fitness. Salman wanta everyone to dance and they play Bobby’s song at different paces.

Salman gets back into the house and finds the housemates sitting outside in the garden area. Salman reveals that the elimination today is going to be a special kind of eviction. He also states that contestant getting evicted today had a chance of winning the title. The nominated contestants have to sit on a rotating chair and as it rotation stops one will be gone. The rotation starts as the housemates sit in awe. Sapna Choudhary gets evicted as Hina, Luv and Priyank cannot control their tears. Vikas tells Arshi that everytime one leaves there would be sadness. Priyank vents out his hurt about Vikas never listening to him. They do not end up resolving the issues but widening the gap further.