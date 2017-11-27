Bigg Boss 11 27th November 2017 Episode 58 Preview: Puneesh Malhotra and Akash Dadlani’s UGLY fight impacts Nominations that take place later

Today’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 was a rather enjoyable one. Salman was joined by Ramesh Sippy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Remo and Saqib Saleem. Salman pulled a quick one on Bobby by saying that he had never seen a gym before Race 3. Salman reveals that the three boys were having a tough time working out for the film. He complimented the girls and their fitness. Jacqueline and Remo even entered the house and had a good time interacting with the inmates. Sapna Choudhary got eliminated from the show and there were tears all around. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11 26th November 2017 Episode 57 LIVE updates: Jacqueline Fernandez is shocked as Hina digusts us AGAIN by pulling at Vikas’ hair, Sapna Choudhary get evicted)

In the following preview, we see that tomorrow might be a different day altogether. While today was all about some good ol’ leg-pulling, emotional outbursts thanks to the eliminations, and discussions, tomorrow will be a new chapter in the lives of the inmates and a very violent one at that. So Puneesh Malhotra and Akash Dadlani fight it out. In fact, their fight gets so ugly that other contestants have to intervene to stop them. Can you believe it? The whole fight breaks out thanks to the unrest of the previous week. As you are well aware, during last week’s ask, Puneesh had chosen Hiten over Akash and this obviously didn’t bode well with him. He was trying to suppress his anger over the days, but seems like he finally lost his cool.

This also, in turn, affects the Nomination process. It is seen that most of the inmates are voting against Akash Dadlani claiming that he is of no use, perhaps referring to his performance in last week’s task. Well, we thought that after Jacqueline and Remo’s game, Pyaar Ka Izhaar, where on rolling dice and getting maafi, Puneesh and Akash hug it out, that there will be no animosity between them. But guess it was only for the cameras.