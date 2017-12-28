Bigg Boss 11 28th December 2017 LIVE updates: Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma have a teary-eyed reunion with their mothers

Bigg Boss 11 contestants and their family members in the neighbouring house wake up to the song, Oh Mummy Mummy Oh Daddy Daddy. Vikas Gupta’s mother says she is not able to see her son cry on TV and that people asked her if he is actually getting married to Shilpa Shinde.

Shilpa and Puneesh Sharma is still badmouthing Vikas Gupta. Luv Tyagi announces the new task. The contestants have to prepare a gift basket for their relative and the best gift basket, decided by relatives unanimously, will win the round.

Luv gifts the shirt that he wore to his Bigg Boss 11 audition and the medal that he won in the akhada. Puneesh gives Bandgi the perfume she used, a locket they both kissed, a picture that Bandgi stole while Rocket task. Shilpa gives her brother the photo frame she has been keeping with her inside the house. Vikas Gupta gives his mother a ring that she had bought him when he was younger after liquidating her FD, after her hubby refused the money. Akash gives her mom the suraksha kavach, perfume. Priyank gives his mom his favourite shoe, and his hair.

Relatives in the neighbouring house refuse to make a unanimous judgement and leave the decision up to Bigg Boss. Vikas doesn’t like the fact that their family members are brought to the game and fears they won’t get to meet them.

Bigg Boss asks relatives to come to a unanimous decision the last time. They refuse again and Bigg Boss decides to take the decision. Minus the captaincy every contestant is a winner and will get to meet their relative. Priyank’s mother starts crying.

Priyank’s mother is the first one to enter the house. They both start crying. Priyank apologises to his mom for misbehaving on the show. Her mother tells him that she knows he is not like that. She convinces Priyank that his father is not angry at him and won’t scold him. Luv Tyagi’s mom enters the show and the guy starts crying.

Akash asks Puneesh to use mouthwash and suggests that he should smooch Bandgi when she comes. Puneesh says no. Akash suggests the same to Hina and says that she should kiss Rocky. Hina says how could he even suggest that. Shilpa says why not. Had her boyfriend come to the show she’d have kissed him. Hina says that do when your boyfriend comes.

Puneesh and Bandgi’s reunion is very romantic. Contestants then make fun of Hina Khan and Shilpa mimics her again. When Rocky comes, Hina asks him if she can win the show. Rocky says of course, and that she is going to win the show. Shilpa Shinde’s brother comes next and she cries. Other contestants rejoice as they will now get a chance to tease her. Contestants tease her left, right and center when she comes inside.

Akash also has a cute reunion with his mom. Vikas Gupta’s mom enters the house next. She immediately starts crying. They spend some time together and then Vikas lifts his mom when she has to leave.

Akash and Puneesh request Shilpa to irritate Vikas again. They plan to irritate him again.