Bigg Boss 11 28th November 2017 Episode 59 Live updates: Akash Dadlani tells Puneesh Sharma that Bandagi Kalra is using him

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the title song of the film Bade Miyaan, Chhote Miyaan. Shilpa Shinde jokes everyone and pretends that she is meeting them for the first time. Arshi Khan and Shilpa get into an argument when the former says that if anyone makes food separately for themselves, she too will do that. Arshi tells Shilpa that the whole of India will spit on her as she changes dynamics with people every week. Arshi goes up to Hina and bitches out Shilpa.

Vikas Gupta has some problem in his eye. Hence he requests Bigg Boss to send him sunglasses. He is called inside the confession room and is provided with sunglasses. He comes out and shows it off to his co-contestants.

Bigg Boss introduces a task wherein the house has been transformed in a Lilliput township. The contestants have been divided into two teams of Lilliputs and Giants. Vikas and Priyank Sharma are the supervisors of the task. As a part of this task, time and again one demon will be held captive by the Liliputs and they have to torture him/her till a point that he/she quits the task. The demon has to bear it all, until he/she is done and wants to quit. Akash, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi are the lilliputs while Puneesh, Bandagi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani are the demons.

Team Lilliput decide that Bandagi will be their first target. She is made to sleep on a slanting bed as Arshi Khan and Hina Khan put chilli powder in her nose. They then decide to cut her hair. Hina secretly cuts some of her hair and shows it to Bandagi to scare her. Bandagi starts crying after some chilli powder goes in her eyes. Vikas, who is the sanchalak comes to Bandagi’s rescue and puts water in her eyes and tells Hina, Arshi that they are crossing the limit. Bandagi quits the task, and Shilpa is the next one to lie on the bed.

Vikas tells them that he will not allow the use of chilli powder in the task. Luv Tyagi doesn’t listen to him and starts opening the jar of chilli powder. Vikas snatches it from him and while doing that he accidentally puts some of it in Hina’s eyes. Hina gets angry and tells that she will not play this task.

Bandagi swears that she will take revenge in the second leg of the task. Akash starts drawing on Shilpa’s face with the lipstick. Shilpa manages to survive till the alarm rings. Puneesh is the next one to lie on the bed. Akash starts trimming his hair as Luv waxes his chest hair. Akash instigates Puneesh and tells him that Bandagi is using him. Puneesh also manages to survive till the next alarm rings.

Hiten is the next one to go on the bed. Luv and Hina start waxing his legs. On the other hand, Puneesh and Akash apologise to each other, but Akash tells him that he still hates Bandagi. Akash starts drawing on Hiten’s face with lipstick, but Arshi stops him. However, he doesn’t listen to her and continues to apply liptick on his face.