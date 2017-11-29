Bigg Boss 11 29th November 2017 Episode 60 Live updates: Arshi Khan curses Puneesh Sharma, tells him he will be out of the show soon

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Shilpa Shinde making fun of Hiten Tejwani’s waxed legs. Everyone joins and start teasing Hiten. Hina Khan and Arshi Khan, who are in the bathroom area along with Luv Tyagi ask him to hide Vikas’s trimmer, so that the opposite team can’t use it during the luxury budget task, Lilliputs VS Giants. Priyank Sharma also hides another trimmer. The contestants wake up to the song, Prem Ki Naiyaa from the film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani. Hina and Akash Dadlani are strategising to survive in the task. Hina tells Akash that they should spit on the opposite team members. She also tells Akash that she wants Bandagi Kalra to cut her hair during the task, so that the world can see her real face.

Vikas tells his team members to not to us chilli powder, like they did yesterday, but Bandagi tells him that she will use it no matter what. Akash shaves all his hair before the task begins so that the opposite team members don’t use the waxing tactic.

Puneesh realises that his trimmer is missing and he tells his team members about it. When Hiten also is not able to find his trimmer, he loses his cool and asks Luv, Priyank and Akash to return it back. Hiten accuses Luv of hiding his trimmer and warns him not to touch his personal belongings ever again.

The second leg of the task begins and Lilliputs decide that they will attack Arshi Khan first. Arshi lies down on the slanting bed. Akash tells Luv that he is scared as he did a lot yesterday. As Bandagi starts to cut Arshi’s hair, Vikas stops her. While all of that is happening, Arshi rings the bell and quits the task. Akash is the next one to lie on the slanting bed, and Bandagi, Shilpa and Puneesh stick the waxing strips that they used to wax Hiten’s hair yesterday. Soon they start rubbing garlic on his face as he is allergic to it. He soon starts developing rashes on his face, and Hiten asks his team members to stop it, but Shilpa continues to rub garlic on his face.

After the reaction gets worse, they all decide to stop and ask Akash to quit, but he doesn’t. The alarm rings and Akash gets up only after that. He is soon taken to the confession room to treat the allergic reaction. Luv is the next one to lie on the slanting bed. Bandagi waxes Luv’s abdomen hair. Puneesh tries to chop off Luv’s hair on the head. They both get into a massive argument. Luv manages to take all the torment till the alarm rings.

Hina is the next one to go and Bandagi takes a revenge by putting Luv’s hair on her face. She then cuts her hair with the scissors. Luv and Arshi tell Puneesh that they will make his life a living hell. She curses him and tells him that he will be out of the show soon. The alarm rings and Bigg Boss announces that since three members of both the teams endured the task, there is a tie, but since Arshi quit the task in five minutes, while Bandagi went on for 30 minutes, Bandagi, Shilpa, Vikas, Puneesh and Hiten are announced as the winners.