Bigg Boss 11 29th November 2017 Episode 60 preview: Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi get into an aggressive fight in the second leg of the luxury budget task

The new luxury budget task began on Bigg Boss 11 and like any other task, this one too caused a havoc inside the house. As a part of the task, the house has been transformed in a Lilliput township. The contestants are divided into two teams of Lilliputs and Giants. Vikas and Priyank Sharma are the supervisors of the task. As a part of this task, time and again one demon will be held captive by the Liliputs and they have to torture him/her till a point that he/she quits the task. The demon has to bear it all, until he/she is done and wants to quit. Akash, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi were Lilliputs while Puneesh, Bandagi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani were the demons in the first leg of the task.

From putting chilli powder in Bandagi’s eyes to waxing Hiten’s legs, Hina, Arshi, Akash and Luv made the lives of the team members of Lilliputs a living hell. While Bandagi quit the task soon, Hiten, Shilpa and Puneesh managed to survive till the alarm rang. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 28th November 2017 Episode 59 Live updates: Akash Dadlani tells Puneesh Sharma that Bandagi Kalra is using him

Now in the second leg of the task, Bandagi, Puneesh and Shilpa took revenge from Akash, Luv and Hina. While Bandagi cut Hina’s hair, Shilpa rubbed chilli powder on Akash’s face. As for Puneesh, he trimmed some of Luv’s hair. It is during this, they both got into a very heated argument. All of this was shown in the promo of the upcoming episode, which was aired after last night’s telecast.

Well, we can expect a lot more drama and fights from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11.