Bigg Boss 11: 3 quotes by Arshi Khan that are a gift to mankind

Arshi Khan was the least favourite contestant in the initial week of Bigg Boss 11. She was unnecessary loud and abusive. Agreed, an ideal Bigg Boss contestant needs to have these qualities, but it was her overall behaviour that made everyone tag her as annoying. As the days passed by, she was subjected to slut-shaming and character assassination inside the house. And the best part was that she took all those comments like a brave person and gave it back to everyone, who cast aspersions on her character. And while doing that she gave us some lines, which became popular in the outside world.

Time and again, some of her co-contestants have accused her of wearing revealing clothes, or sometimes tearing them to get more screen time. And every time, she retaliated by saying that it’s her body and it’s nobody’s business how she shows her body. Just recently when the same topic was brought up again during the courtroom task, she not only gave it back to them, but to all the slut shamers around the world when she said, “Arshi Khan apne kapde phaadegi, tumhaare baap ne nahi khareed ke diye (Arshi Khan will tear her clothes, anyone’s father hasn’t brought them for me)”. Too good, no? ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde says Marathi actors are ‘egoistic’. Is it a dig or a compliment? You decide!

And how can we forget her go to dialogue, “Awaam sab jaanti hai (Viewers know it all).” Although that annoyed the host Salman Khan once, but she likes to believe that viewers, who are diligently watching the show can differentiate what is right and what is wrong, and it is their opinion that matters to her.

And lastly, we all have eaten boondi and besan ke laddoo right? But Arshi knows the recipe to some laddoos, she calls “zillat ke laddoos”, which she likes it to serve to all her haters.

Well, we have to thank Arshi for these gems. Which one is your favorite Arshi Khan dialogue? Let us know in the comments below. And if you are wondering, why this compilation, then it was Arshi Khan’s birthday yesterday (November 29). How she celebrated her special day? We will see on tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.