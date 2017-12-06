Bigg Boss 11: 3 times Akash Dadlani harassed Shilpa Shinde and made us cringe

Akash Dadlani is the crassest contestant on Bigg Boss 11. He has not only managed to irk the viewers, but host Salman Khan too with his disgusting behaviour inside the house. This time, he has crossed all the limits, by forcibly kissing his on and of BFF, Shilpa Shinde. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and fans are condemning Akash’s act. In fact, #EvictAkashDadlani has been trending on Twitter, which of course means that fans want the show runners and Salman to throw him out of the house.

Check out the video right here if you haven’t already:

Taklaani did it twice! pic.twitter.com/3OQe5Gx1yK — The Reality Shows ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 6, 2017

While all of that is happening, let us tell you that this that this is not the first time that Akash has forcibily kissed Shilpa on the cheeks. Earlier too, he shamelessly kissed her while she was cooking in the kitchen. That time too, she got agitated and it was quite evident that didn’t like it, but clearly, Akash doesn’t know that no means no and repeated the act.

#BB11 Taklaani crosses Limit again!

Shilpa bashed him badly after this. pic.twitter.com/q3ZA5H6NY1 — The Reality Shows ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 6, 2017

And there was this other time when he was forcing himself on Shilpa. Probably, he wanted to apologise to her. But if you look at the pictures that have been posted by a user on Twitter, it’s evident that Shilpa is not comfortable with what Akash is doing.

I can see her total dis comfort. You can force any woman this much to forgive you. It’s a shame, you’re molesting her. #JusticeForShilpa #BB11 #ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/nVeRdEAjCv — Yash (@yashlovedrashti) December 6, 2017

And how can we forget that he asked Shilpa to apply lotion on his butt few weeks back. Yep! He did that. Agreed, he said that jokingly, not only to Shilpa, but to few other contestants, but Shilpa didn’t like that joke either and she told Hiten Tejwani about it, who was also shocked with what Akash said.