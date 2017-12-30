Bigg Boss 11 30th December 2017 LIVE updates: Shilpa Shinde beats Hina Khan to be the best entertainer

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Salman Khan making a stylish entry on the stage. He says the year 2017 passed by very fast. He announced that there will be Live voting during tonight’s episode too and that one contestant between Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will be evicted. He meets the contestants through ME TV. He tells them whoever goes will get to celebrate New Years with their family. He takes a dig at Akash Dadlani, who is wearing Hina Khan’s night suit. Salman is surprised that a hygienic person like Hina gave her clothes to someone like Akash, who keeps itching himself. Hina tells him that she has given her night suit to Akash forever. Salman tells Hina that her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal behaved badly and she gets shocked.

He tells them Bandgi Kalra and Rocky bonded and shared the same bed in the padosi house. Both Hina and Puneesh Sharma are shocked and the latter asks Salman to show him the clip and he tells that it’s something that cannot be aired. He clarifies that he was kidding about Rocky’s behaviour, so Hina asks him, “was he good?” and Salman replies, “I don’t know, ask Bandgi.” And everyone is in splits here except Hina and Puneesh.

Salman tells Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde that their families have discussed their marriage and shows them a picture of them as a married couple. Salman trolls Hina for the goof-up she did during the task wherein she scored Shilpa 600 points instead of 60. He decides to test everyone’s knowledge and asks them few questions.

Salman invited Shilpa’s brother, Akash’s mother, Bandgi and Rocky on the stage and tells them to play along with the pranks he has played on the contestants. He asks them about their experience of living inside the padosi house, and Bandgi tells that she enjoyed her stay with the moms and now she has experience of staying in both the houses. They meet the contestants and Bandgi and Rocky say that they are together and Hina and Puneesh feel it’s a joke, but Salman says it’s serious. Soon the housemates are called in a witness box that is placed there and one by one asked questions from the family members. First up is Vikas, who is cornered by Shilpa’s brother, who asks Vikas that why was Shilpa blamed for Hiten Tejwani’s eviction as it was Vikas’s plan all along.

Bandgi asks Vikas that if Priyank gets eliminated, who will be his friend in the house and he names Puneesh. Rocky tells Vikas that he claims that people in the house do a lot of things for the cameras, but he too does the same. Hina is the next one to go in the witness box and Bandgi asks her about her statements that she made on Puneesh’s game before and after Bandgi’s eviction. Hina says that Puneesh became a bit slow after Bandgi left the house and started playing it safe.

Hina also had something about Puneesh’s looks and teeth, and Bandgi confronts her for that. Hina says that she never said anything about his face, but only about his teeth and gets trolled again by Salman, who tells her it’s equally bad to talk like that about anyone.

Salman announces the elimination and it’s Priyank, who leaves the house. Now it’s time for the viewers to go Live and chose who is the best entertainer between Hina and Shilpa. Hina and Shilpa have to take part in a singing competition. While the other contestants will distract them by throwing smiley balls at them. First one to go on the stage is Hina and she sings the song, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, and does that beautifully. She gets 65 per cent of votes.

Shilpa performs and she sings Aap Ka Kya Hoga Janaabeali and she gets 77 per cent votes and beats Hina.