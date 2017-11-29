Bigg Boss 11 30th November 2017 Episode 61 preview: Akash Dadlani compares Puneesh Sharma to Swami Om, the latter refuses to go to kaal kothri

What an explosive luxury budget task that was on Bigg Boss 11. In the first leg of the task we saw that Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan crossed all the limits so that the team members of the opposite team quit the task soon. From rubbing chilli powder on Bandagi Kalra and Shilpa Shinde’s face to waxing Hiten Tejwani and Puneesh Sharma’s hair, they did it all. So when the sides were switched last night for the second leg of the task, Puneesh, Bandagi, Hiten and Shilpa made sure that they made Hina, Arshi, Luv and Akash’s life a living hell.

Bandagi cut Hina’s hair, while Puneesh chopped Luv’s hair too. Shilpa rubbed garlic on Akash’s face after which he developed a severe allergic reaction. At the end, it was announced that Shilpa, Vikas, Puneesh, Bandagi and Hiten have won as Arshi quit the task within five minutes. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: 5,000 rotis and counting – Shilpa Shinde is the master chef of the house

In tomorrow’s episode, we will see that three contestants have been sent in the kaal kothri, but before that Akash and Puneesh, who have been getting into massive arguments since past couple of days got into another war of words wherein Akash compared Puneesh to one of the most disgusting contestants of Bigg Boss, Swami Om. Later when Hiten, who is the captain of the house was asked by Bigg Boss to name two contestants, who should be sent to kaal kothri, he picked Puneesh and Bandagi, but they both refused to accept the punishment. Puneesh got so angry that he started breaking things in the house.

Who are the three contestants that have been sent in the kaal kothri this week? Well, we will find out soon.