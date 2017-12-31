Bigg Boss 11 31st December 2017 LIVE Updates: Luv Tyagi wins the Double Dholki Award

Bigg Boss 11 starts with the housemates admiring the fancy sitting made in the lawn. Hina Khan looks great in a gown while Vikas Gupta looks dapper in a suit. Salman Khan pulls their leg saying that Priyank Sharma has been talking badly about them after his exit. He tells Puneesh Sharma to bring some stuff from the storeroom. Salman compliments Shilpa Shinde saying she is looking great. There is a game where housemates have written resolutions for each other in a bottle. Vikas reads out his chit, which reads that he will bathe daily and not be a cry baby. He guesses it is Hina but later discovered to be Puneesh. Vikas reads out the third chit. He gets annoyed to know that Luv Tyagi has written that he demotivates other.

Shilpa reads out her chits which says that she needs to look after herself and that she is beautiful. It is Vikas who has sent that note. Akash Dadlani reads out his note that reads he will not be a free loader in life. He finds it tough to read his letter and Hina Khan reads it. Salman tells Vikas, Hina and Shilpa to perform a skit where Vikas is a man caught between wife, Shilpa and the other woman, Hina. The two ladies put up a wonderful performance. It was hilarious. Hina and Shilpa pretend to be lesbians much to the delight of everyone. Salman gets a call from a fan in Varanasi. He asks Shilpa how she did say that Vikas would be eliminated in the 14th week. Shilpa says she was just joking.

Salman Khan gets a rap song dedicated by the housemates. He says he is happy to see them. He announces a Kabbadi match between two teams helmed by Shilpa and Hina. It is Hina Khan’s team of Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani who win the match. Balraj Syal comes inside and distributes them sweets. He says Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli are married and they get a shock. Balraj makes them laugh with some kickass jokes. He shows them some funny pictures of the housemates and asks them what they were thinking.

Vikas reveals that Hina takes two hours to brush while Puneesh does not brush at all. Balraj asks Vikas why does he cry so much. He says he will be offered the role of a crying bahu once he is out. Shilpa says he is too emotional. Balraj points out that Vikas has been calling the girls Lomdi and Chalu inside the house. Vikas apologizes for it. Akash comes for a fun segment followed by Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma. Balraj trolls Puneesh a lot for his teeth leaving Hina and others in splits. He also wins the Most Flip Contestant of the show award. Luv Tyagi gets the Double Dholki Award and Puneesh makes him wear the sash. Hina gets rather shocked seeing all this.

The Pagal Premi Award is won by Akash and Puneesh. The Sarvagyani Award is given Vikas Gupta. The final award of Drama Queen is given to Hina Khan.The night ends with cake and fruit champagne for the housemates.