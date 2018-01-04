Bigg Boss 11 4th January 2018 LIVE Updates: Puneesh Sharma says that Shilpa Shinde’s friendship is more important to him than Ticket To Finale

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Shilpa Shinde telling Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani that Vikas Gupta is a big mastermind even outside and that he made her sit at home for two years thinking that she will come back to him, but she didn’t. Akash tells this to Vikas, who is in the bedroom and he tells him that he swears on his mom that he didn’t do that. He reveals that Shilpa told Priyank Sharma that whatever she did outside was just an act. Vikas adds that Shilpa is doing this again because she is nominated this week.

The alarm rings for the task and the contestants again grab their bags and go on the inclined platform and start to empty each other’s bags. Hina’s bag has less weight and she loses out on her third point and therefore gets out of the task. Hina tells to herself that she should have teamed up with someone else rather than Shilpa, who believes in miracles and thinks her fans will keep saving her. Shilpa too loses her third point in the last round and hence, Luv and Puneesh win the task thereby becoming the contenders for the Ticket to Finale task.

Shilpa sleeps in the wardrobe and looking at her, Puneesh, Akash and Hina get scared. Akash is talking to Vikas and Puneesh, Luv and Shilpa think that now he will side with Vikas with whom he was fighting few weeks back. Shilpa says that Vikas wouldn’t have imagined that he will have to stay with her inside the house and that he will suffer. Puneesh says he is suffering here.

Contestants wake up to the song, Chor Sipahi and find the living area converted into a museum of sorts. They all start guessing about the task and Shilpa says that Luv and Puneesh will be made thieves and the others will be guards of the museum and this will be Luv and Puneesh’s Ticket To Finale task. Shilpa adds that Akash is Arshi Khan’s puppy, who spreads gossip from one corner of the house to the other.

Bigg Boss introduces a task wherein Puneesh and Luv will be the thieves one by one, while other contestants will be the guards of the museum. There are some artefacts worth Rs 25 lakhs kept in the living room. If guards manage to save these artefacts, the prize money will become Rs 25 lakhs from the current zero. Luv and Puneesh have to individually steal the artefacts worth Rs 12.5 lakhs to qualify for the Ticket To Finale. Broken artefacts will not be taken into consideration, either for theft or for the saved ones.

As soon as task begins, Akash mocks Hina and asks Puneesh to get him make-up otherwise he will look ugly. Hina just keeps making faces and Akash says this is a sign of a frustrated person. Puneesh and Luv decide that they won’t steal, but amidst all this, Shilpa says that they should hit with the steel artefact. This angers both Puneesh and Luv, who lash out at Shilpa and she feels bad that Puneesh yelled at her. Later Puneesh gets a flower for Shilpa and apologises to her for yelling at her. He tells Akash that Shilpa has supported him all the time and he did bad by yelling at her.

Puneesh, who is playing the thief now tries his best to take the artefacts and place it in the truck outside, but fails everytime. Puneesh again apologises to Shilpa, who tells him that they played the previous task in a dirty manner by creating a divide to commoners and celebrities. She tells him that ever since she entered this house, she never thought of herself as a celebrity, and Puneesh agrees with her.

Later Vikas tells Puneesh that it’s a good thing that he realised his mistake and it is then Akash says that all of this is fake. Both Puneesh and Shilpa get angry at Akash, who keeps shouting unnecessarily.

Bigg Boss announces that since Puneesh couldn’t steal anything from the museum, Rs 25 lakhs have been added to the prize money. Now it’s time for Luv to be the thief.

Luv tells Puneesh that he still stands on the divide of commoners and celebrities. Puneesh disagrees with him and says that this was valid two months back, but now everyone in this house is at an equal position. Since Luv also fails to steal, Bigg Boss adds another Rs 25 lakhs to the prize money and now the total prize money of Bigg Boss 11 is back to Rs 50 lakh.