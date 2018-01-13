Bigg Boss 11: 5 reasons why this season of Salman Khan’s show was the best one yet

Bigg Boss 11 started with 18 contestants, including 12 commoners and six celebrities. And these housemates managed to make this season the most explosive one yet. While the ardent fans of the show were of course hooked onto it, a set of people, who never cared about the existence of the show also started following it this year. As a result, this season of the high voltage reality show got 50 per cent higher ratings on the TRP charts, when compared to the last edition. As Bigg Boss 11 comes to an end tomorrow (January 14), we compile a list of things that made Bigg Boss 11 tick:

No cringe – The arguments began right from the very first day this year, and like every other season, there were multiple war of words throughout the 104 days, but we have to admit that none of those fights were cringe-worthy like last season. Thankfully, there were no body fluids involved this time. And neither were the family members disrespected.

Creative tasks – We have to give it to the creative team for coming up with some of the best tasks this year. The BB Lab task was brilliant. The contestants were divided in to two teams, as the members of one team had to play robots, while the job of the opposite team members was to get a specified reaction from them. And how can we forget the BB Court task where a court room was set up in the living area for Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani’s fake divorce.

Good line-up – The casting team of Bigg Boss 11 also deserves kudos for getting a good mix of contestants on the show this year. From Haryana’s stage performer, Sapna Choudhary to cringe-pop queen, Dhinchak Pooja and the controversial, Arshi Khan, the line-up of the contestants this year was one of the best. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Will Shilpa Shinde win the show?

Second chances – Bigg Boss 11 came to the rescue of Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani, who were on the verge of fading into oblivion. Shilpa was out of work sine two years before she set foot inside the Bigg Boss house due to her controversial exit from &TV’s popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, while Hiten himself told Salman Khan that he was being offered similar roles, and hence kept away from TV.

Resonating with the commoners – The Bigg Boss house opened its doors for the common man last year, and one of them ended up winning the show. Similarly, 12 commoners entered the house this season and soon viewers started identifying with them.

Societal issues were addressed – It was a big deal when Salman Khan schooled Jyoti Kumari about different sexual orientation. During that week, Jyoti had asked Vikas Gupta as to how did gay men have children. That weekend, Salman simply explained the meaning of metro-sexuality, heterosexuality, bisexuality and homosexuality and alternative methods of having a child to the young lady. Then there were the ladies, who stood against slut-shaming and body-shaming. Remember how Arshi Khan shut Priyank Sharma when he cast aspersions on her character. And we have to laud Vikas for giving it back to everyone who made homophobic comments on him.