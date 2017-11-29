Bigg Boss 11: 5,000 rotis and counting – Shilpa Shinde is the master chef of the house

The kitchen is the hub of all activity inside the Bigg Boss 11 house! This year, it is Shilpa Shinde who has won over everyone with her diligence in the kitchen area. In fact, she is stationed there throughout the day. In a day, she cooks three meals for all the housemates. Earlier, she had support in form of Sabyasachi Satpathy but that’s not the case now. Yesterday, we saw a huge bickering over food and finally Hiten Tejwani suggested that Shilpa be absolved of her kitchen duties. Of late, it was Arshi Khan who was cooking with her in the kitchen.

Hina Khan and Arshi have taken charge of the kitchen and we doubt if they can match Shilpa. Viewers will remember how she used to make customised stuff for all the housemates. The best example was of Sapna Choudhary, who used to sit and just wait for food. Bandagi Kalra has also stepped into the kitchen now. Amongst the men, no one seems to be interested in cooking anything. Shilpa’s proficiency in the kitchen has also been noticed by Salman Khan. After Priyank Sharma fat-shamed Shilpa, Salman Khan pointed out to him that Shilpa spent maximum time in the kitchen despite her weight. He told her that she worked the most though they were fitter! He pointed out that she had made more than 5K roti’s so far in the house. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 VIRAL VIDEO alert! Hina Khan doubts Gauahar Khan’s Twitter followers, calls Sakshi Tanwar squint eyed

Shilpa’s relation with cooking was also a special one even on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She would be seen preparing stuff in the kitchen for Manmohan Tiwariji (Rohitash Gaud). She also shot for a commercial for Madhuri Cooking Oil. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…