Bigg Boss 11 5th December 2017 Episode 66 Live updates: Akash Dadlani tries to patch up Shilpa Shinde and Arshi but fails

Bigg Boss 11 housemates wake up to the tune of Chota Baccha.Akash Dadlani takes a ride on Vikas Gupta’s shoulders. Arshi Khan tells Luv Tyagi that he is lucky. Hiten Tejwani teases them calling them a young couple. Arshi says Hiten is the youngest man. All the housemates are eyeing Luv and Arshi’s bonding. Puneesh Sharma tells Vikas Gupta that Arshi tells him to stop talking to Shilpa Shinde. Akash Dadlani sings a rap singer. He says no one should listen to what Vikas says or advises. Hiten asks Vikas whom did he save? He says I saved Shilpa. Akash jokes what will happen if he is saved in evictions and Shilpa goes out.

The baby day tasks begin. Akash Dadlani has Hiten as baby while Vikas Gupta gets Arshi. They tease each other. Akash says Luv, Hina and Arshi are the worst babysitters. Hiten says we have to play with dedication. The buzzer rings and they rush for the parking of the prams. Arshi tells Vikas that she wants to be a captain. He gives her a tip to play the game. As Priyank fails to park the pram, Puneesh is out of captaincy race. Priyank who is a baby in Shilpa’s pram tells her that he wants to be captain. Shilpa asks him if he will save Puneesh.

Arshi damages her doll and is happy that Shilpa is not the captain. Vikas tells Arshi to play as per the strategy. Akash annoys Arshi in the kitchen and she calls him char din ka mehmaan. He requests Arshi to forgive Shilpa and asks her for a kiss. Vikas tells Hiten that Akash is not interested in the game. He also agrees. He says I am bored and done. At 8pm, the buzzer rings again and everyone runs to park the prams. Hiten and Shilpa are out of the captaincy race. Inside, Hiten taunts Akash that he lost like a loser. They say we love each other. Hina discusses with Luv and Priyank that she will make a better captain that Akash Dadlani.

Vikas tells Puneesh to think smartly if he wants to survive. Puneesh says he wants to see Arshi win. Vikas says at any cost, Luv should not win. Vikas tells Arshi that people will not be happy if he says she will be captain. He says he is trying hard but he cannot guarantee it. Arshi says you can make Bandgi Kalra the captain but you cannot make me one. She starts crying in the washroom area. Akash tries to distract her but she is in tears. He wipes her tears and says he wants to get out. Vikas tells Puneesh that he will survive only if Luv gets nominated with him.

Akash asks Arshi if she had expectations from Vikas. She says yes but not now. Hina goes and tells Hiten that she wants to become a captain. She says she cannot play the game. Vikas and Hiten agree with her. They say we have prams that are unsuitable according to you. Hina does not want to make Akash the captain. At night, Akash tells Hina that he is not interested in being a captain. The buzzer rings and Luv makes quick entry.

They put the dolls in cribs. Shilpa makes Priyank and Luv’s doll sleep together. Vikas explains how the game revolves to Luv and Priyank. He says there are always multiple contenders. Vikas says Arshi, Puneesh all are in the game. Luv says no solo player can win the game. Vikas and Shilpa debate about how Luv is being saved. In the washroom area, Vikas swears that he supports Arshi. He tells Puneesh to make Arshi understand. He says Akash has said that we are against Arshi. Irritated, Arshi says she does not care about being a captain.

Arshi tells Hina and co that Vikas only listens to Puneesh. Priyank says he plays like that. She calls Bandgi Kalra a bad captain. Luv asks Vikas why is he not supporting him for captain. He says there is no guarantee. Priyank tells Arshi that he wants to see Vikas’ game-plan. When she again questions his friendship, Vikas tells her to remain quiet. He says your accusations are disgusting. Priyank asks Arshi if she wants to be captain. She says yes. Luv, Priyank and Hina take Arshi to their side. Puneesh tells Vikas and Hiten that Shilpa has taken immunity for him.

Akash Dadlani takes Shilpa out and requests her to forgive Arshi. She says no. He says I want to go home happily. Shilpa tells Arshi that she deserves bad behaviour. Akash says I never found friends like you and Arshi in my life. Shilpa and she have a huge argument. Arshi tells her to leave. Akash apologises to Shilpa for trying to make amends. Akash says I only want Shilpa and you to be friends.