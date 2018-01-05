Bigg Boss 11 5th January 2018 LIVE Updates: Puneesh Sharma says Vikas Gupta won’t be eliminated

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song, Main Nikla from Gadar – Ek Prem Katha. Bigg Boss announces that the four nominated contestants – Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan will step out of the Bigg Boss house and go to a mall where they will appeal to their fans to save them. They all get excited and say that they have never been on a stage in a mall. Hina says that Shilpa will have an upper hand as she is a Maharstrian and they are in Maharashtrian. Vikas adds that she will dance on Zingaat song there. Bigg Boss gets the four to take part in a debate. One by one, the four contestants have to sit on a chair in the living area one by one, while the other contestants have to point out their mistakes and flaws thereby giving reasons as to why they don’t deserve to be on the show.

First up is Hina and Vikas says that she keeps lazying around in the house all the time. Then Luv also sides with Vikas as he tells her that most of her shots of are of lying on the bed. That is when Hina loses her cool and tells Luv that he got scared of her. He was with her when he needed her, but now he thinks he is commoner and she is a celebrity. The argument intensifies and the alarm rings and Hina walks out. Puneesh tells Luv and Akash in the garden area that Hina will lose the game and such characters don’t end up winning the show.

Luv sits on the chair and the argument between Hina and him starts again. Hina tells him that he is a bad friend. The alarm rings and Hina starts crying. Vikas comes up to Hina and tells her that she saved him from nominations and so did he, but he never helped them. Luv walks in the living area and Vikas tells Luv and Hina to sort out their differences as they are in the house only for seven days. But they both refuse and say that they are done with each other.

After this activity, Vikas, Shilpa, Luv and Hina together step out of the house and go the mall in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. While Akash and Puneesh are in the house and they say that they will lie to them that they had pizza and cake in their absence.