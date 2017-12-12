Bigg Boss 11: 6 Bollywood songs that best describe Luv Tyagi’s loneliness inside the house right now

Still laughing at Priyank Sharma getting dumped on Bigg Boss 11 by Divya Agarwal? Well, someone else is in a way worse situation than Priyank in the house. So far, Luv Tyagi had the support of his friends, Hina Khan and Priyank which helped him stay in the show so far. You could literally see Luv relying on these two to stay in the show since they even got Sapna Chaudhary nominated to save him. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw how disheartened Luv was when Hina and Priyank both voted for him as the least deserving contestant on the show.

Though Hina tried to justify why she voted for him, it doesn’t look like it cheered Luv up. In fact, Luv even has a fight with Priyank in the upcoming episode. Team Hina is surely falling apart and the saddest thing is that Luv has no other support in the house. We kinda feel bad for the contestant. Also, he seems to have lost his mojo and himself after entering the house as a contestant from being a padosi. He was damn entertaining as a padosi and he did boast quite a lot about himself. Looks like all the other contestants are twice as dhamaakedar as him. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 nomination: Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi – who should be evicted this week? Vote!)

But there are a couple of Bollywood songs that we can totally imagine Luv singing. Or at least songs that he will relate to right now. It’s hilarious and sad at the same time. Check it out.

Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Woh Kaam Kiya Hai

This song fits perfectly at the moment where Hina and Priyank called him undeserving during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. Even Salman Khan expressed how shocked he was that his friends voted against him

Dost Dost Na Raha

Luv is basically Raj Kapoor from this song. Tweet to us and tell us if you agree with us on this.

Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil Mere Kaam Ki Nahi

Luv has literally no confidante in the house right now. A lot of people are speculating that he will be the next one to leave the show. Hence, this song.

Akele Hai Toh Kya Ghum Hai

Okay he can definitely sing this to console himself in the house, now that all his friends have sort of left him. He can sing the male and female lines all by himself.

Kitne Ajeeb Rishte Hai Yahape

He must wondering exactly this and this has been a pattern on the show for all the seasons.

Kitni Baatein Yaad Aati Hai

Okay this is a rather serious song but it fits the situation perfectly, don’t you think?

Luv is clearly heartbroken that his friends aren’t supporting him anymore and is kind of scared that he might be the next one to get evicted in the house. His safety net has been taken away so suddenly with Hina and Priyank’s betrayal. But, well, that’s the game. Though we have seen some really good comradeship in Bigg Boss in the previous seasons. Remember Kishwer Merchantt and Prince Narula? Or Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi? Well, it’s quite rare but great to see such good friendship. Coming back to Luv, what are your thoughts on this? Got any other songs to recommend? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.