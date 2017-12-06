Bigg Boss 11 6th December 2017 Episode 67 Live updates: Captain Arshi Khan tells Hiten Tejwani that she will lock herself in the jail with him

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song, Lakdi Ki Kaathi, considering the BB Day Care task is still not over. Vikas Gupta requests Puneesh Sharma to announce that he will help her in the task. Arshi Khan hangs the doll, which has Shilpa Shinde’s name besides Vikas’ bed, and Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, who are in the bedroom start laughing looking at this. Hina says that Vikas needs a baby sitter. Luv points out that he has fought with Priyank again. Hina asks him what happened, and Priyank says he has no idea.

Vikas tells Luv that he will give him priority over Priyank when it comes to captaincy task. He tells him that he has been behaving like a true gentleman unlike others. Vikas and Arshi get into an argument as she tells him to talk to her with respect. The second leg of the task begins and the first alarm rings. Shilpa doesn’t manages to park the pram on time, and since she had Priyank’s doll, he gets out of the captaincy race.

Shilpa lashes out at Arshi and tells her that if Vikas is supporting her, she should be thankful. Luv and Priyank get into a massive argument since Priyank thinks Luv didn’t stop Shilpa on purpose. Priyank abused Luv, and he lost his temper. Luv says he wants to go to the washroom, and Vikas and Hiten join him. Hina says that he cannot go since the alarm will ring any moment. But Vikas tells her that they promised each other that they will go to the washroom together. Hina tells Luv that Hiten doesn’t have a spine and follows Vikas’ orders.

Hina asks Hiten will he be with Vikas all the time. Vikas interrupts and tells her yes, and she gets irritated and tells him that he is not talking to him, but to Hiten. The alarm rings and Hiten is in the living area. Hina starts shouting and asks him to run towards the parking area. He goes, but Vikas blocks his way. Hina loses her cool and asks Hiten to fight and force park his pram, but Vikas stops him again despite his requests.

Hiten then refuses to park the pram and Hina says that Hiten is a spineless person. Vikas tells Arshi if she becomes the captain, then she has to save Puneesh from nominations. Another alram rings and Puneesh doesn’t park the pram, and hence Luv gets out of the captaincy race. Another alarm rings, and Vikas run towards the parking space, and parks the pram. Therefore, Arshi becomes the new captain of the house and she gets really happy.

Hina tells Luv and Priyank that from now on, they shouldn’t give a lot of importance to Vikas. Akash Dadlani calls Hiten a ‘loser’. Puneesh asks him to mind his language. Akash tells Shilpa and Puneesh that Hiten has been calling him a loser, and that is why he did so. This is when Shilpa tells him that they shouldn’t fight and he forcibly kisses Shilpa on the cheek. She gets really angry and tells him she will slap him if next time he does that.