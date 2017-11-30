Bigg Boss 11: Meet the dogs and cats who have more followers than Hina Khan on Instagram

If you have been following the latest season of Bigg Boss, you must know that Hina Khan has emerged as one of the most controversial contestants. The viewers are divided over whether she is a good game player or not. In fact, many celebrities have come out to bash her for the way she is conducting herself on the show. A few, like Deepa Phogat, Dipika Kakar, Ravi Dubey, have come out in support but the haters outnumber them. Why? Well, for instance, in a viral clip, Hina Khan is seen comparing her followers-count on social media to that of ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress goes on to say that Gauahar doesn’t even have half the followers as her. Which of course is not true – you can find out in a few clicks. But we wonder what is this obsession with having the higher follow count than anyone in the world? Shouldn’t one be happy with what their own follower count is? If not, then we have to break the news that the following cats and dogs have more followers than Hina Khan on Instagram.

Instagram released their annual report which contains the names of top profiles, most liked pictures, most used story filter and all that jazz. They also released an extremely cute list which names the pet accounts with the most number of followers. Get ready for a dose of cuteness as these animals are going to steal your heart. But also remind you and Hina Khan that they are more popular than us all. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan gives a BEFITTING reply to Hina Khan for her comments on Twitter followers and Sakshi Tanwar

First of all, let us see how many followers Hina Khan has on her Instagram!

A whole of 1.7 million followers – which is quite a lot!

Grumpy Cat!

The cat became an internet sensation overnight and now boats a follower count of 2.4 million.

Marnie

This cute Shih Tzu has 2.1 million followers! Can you even believe that?

Marutaro

Marutaro is 9 years old Shiba-Inu and lives in Japan. His cuteness has earned him a follower count of 2.6 million. His most favourite thing in the world is his polar bear soft toy.

Doug!

Say Hey Doug! He lives in Tennessee, Nashville. He is a social media star and has 3 million followers on Instagram.

Nala

With 3.5 million followers, Nala has to be the most popular cat ever. Her cute round eyes will melt your heart. “I’ve never imagined she would have these many followers, but now that we have your attention, there is an unfortunate truth that occurs in shelters. The truth is that kittens and puppies alike are helpless and rely on their human companions to care for them. In shelters, 75% of them are killed due to overpopulation, so it is really important to spay or neuter your pets,” her owner, Varisiri Mathachittiphan, has said in an interview. Gives you something to think about!

Jiffpom

Okay! A dog with over 7 million followers. And zero attitude about it. Sure we all can take a lesson or two from him about handling social media popularity.

Tuna

Tuna is a dog, not a fish! Tune is a Chiweenie, who is only 8 years old, and has 1.9 million followers. “We also get a lot of offers to do sponsored posts, but I turn down 90 percent of those. Sometimes it’s really painful to walk away from a lot of money, but I only say yes to things that really make sense for the Tuna brand.” her owner, Courtney Dasher, told Cosmopolitan.

OMG! Look at those cuties. We all can sure learn how to be down to earth and cute even when we are extremely popular with these little babies. Ciao!