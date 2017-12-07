Bigg Boss 11 7th December 2017 Episode 68 Live updates: Luv Tyagi gets pissed with Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast. Arshi Khan, who is the captain of the house has assigned the men of the house to take the kitchen duties. Arshi and Akash Dadlani get into an argument when the latter is not able to make an egg properly. Hina Khan, who is pissed with Hiten Tejwani tells Priyank Sharma that she has got pimples because of the fight that happened with him. Bigg Boss soon introduces a luxury budget task, Statue. All the housemates start guessing that their family members will enter the house. As a part of the task, Bigg Boss will order the housemates to freeze every time he asks them too. When that happens, all of them had to take a statue position. Vikas Gupta tells Shilpa Shinde that Bigg Boss has chosen a very wrong day for this task because he has been missing family members. Shilpa tells him that Vikas’ mom will get an opportunity to slap her for whatever she did to him during the first few weeks.

As the contestants are ordered to freeze, Puneesh Sharma’s dad enters the house. He tells Vikas that he is the real boss of the house, calls Akash Puneesh’s real friend. Puneesh is released and he immediately runs towards his father and breaks down as he hugs him. He introduces him to everyone, who are still in a statue position. The contestants are released from their statue position and they all meet his father. All of them are asked to freeze again. Puneesh’s father meets Hiten and Priyank, who are in their towels in the washroom area, and takes an exit from the house.

They all together breathe a sigh of relief when all of them are again released. Arshi’s father walks inside the house and the contestants are asked to freeze immediately. He goes up to each and everyone contestants and tells them something. He mistakes Hina for Shilpa and tells her that she talks really fast. He goes up to Hina and realises that he has made a mistake and tells her the same thing. Arshi is released and she runs towards her father and hugs him. Before Arshi introduces to everyone, he goes up to Shilpa and tells her that he made a mistake, and advises her to stay strong like a mountain. All the contestants are still in statue position when Arshi and her dad go out in the garden area and he tells her that she has to change her hairstyle, and opt for a pony tail. He also tells her to greet Salman Khan nicely every weekend.

Arshi tells Shilpa that she will never forgive her because she looked down upon her father. She adds that she knows that she doesn’t like her, but that was not the way to treat her family. Shilpa tells Arshi that she can only think like that. Shilpa tells Puneesh that this was uncalled for as she is just over thinking. Arshi starts yelling that she won’t treat Shilpa’s mother nicely when she enters the house and Hiten asks her to not do all this on this day.

Arshi calls Vikas, ‘a thaali ka baingan’ as he has become close to Shilpa. He gets so pissed that he starts yelling at Arshi and tells her not to mess with him as he is very emotional. He storms out of the living area. Shilpa is disgusted with Arshi, who keeps looking at her. Arshi gets irritated and asks her not to look at her continously.

Shilpa’s mother walks inside the house and the housemates are asked to freeze immediately. She tells everyone that they have called her daughter ‘maa’ and she is happy about it, but do not insult her when they have called her their mother. She goes upto Shilpa and hugs her and kisses her. They both start crying. Bigg Boss asks Shilpa’s mother to walk out of the house, as she walks towards the exit door, Shilpa is released and she runs towards her mother. She asks her to show her the kitchen, but Shilpa tells her that she is off kitchen duties. Shilpa introduces her mother to everyone and shows her the house. The contestants are released and they all greet her mother. Vikas complains about Shilpa to her.

Arshi doesn’t go and meet Shilpa’s mother and stays away from her. Arshi tells Hina that she didn’t like how Vikas spoke to her. Hina replies that she has allowed him to talk to her like this.

The housemates are ordered to freeze again. Priyank’s ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal enters the house. She directly goes up to Priyank and tells him that he has hurt her and a lot of other girls. She also adds that she has not come to demotivate him, but she supported him all along, but she didn’t see her existence. She tells him that she has parted ways with him and that no one but Vikas is his friend. He also starts crying, and she tells him that people have called their relationship fake. Divya is asked to leave the house while the contestants are still in statue position. She runs towards the main door and walks out as Priyank starts yelling her name and starts crying.

Vikas tells everyone that whatever Priyank is doing right now is drama. Puneesh and Shilpa are talking to each other and they say that Priyank shouldn’t have cared about the task and released himself from the statue position if he cared so much, but he didn’t as he is guilty. Puneesh said this is karma as he was the one who called his and Bandgi Kalra’s relationship fake.

Luv also tells Priyank that he should have let go off the task. He also tells her that he is pissed that Divya told Priyank that Vikas is his only friend.