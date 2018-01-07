Bigg Boss 11 7th January 2018 Live updates: Salman Khan asks Shilpa Shinde to NOT underestimate Vikas and Hina’s fanbase while it is now officially Commoners VS Celebrities

Tonight we have the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season as Salman Khan meets the housemates as well as we have Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai in the house meeting the HMs with some fun stuff up their sleeves. Salman welcomes the audience saying this is the last Weekend before they prepare for the Grand Finale. The ballet box is ready to be opened and also the very anxious 4 nominees waiting to hear their fate. Salman says that we have a live voting planned today too and yes we are waiting. Salman asks the housemates what exactly they will miss on the show. Hina Khan says that she will miss the peace in the house as Salman is thoroughly amused by it. Puneesh will miss the song in the mroning as Shilpa says she would miss Salman as Salman is thorughly impressed. Vikas says he would miss Akash Dadlani as Shilpa says she will only NOT miss Taklani.

We have the Appy Fizz caller of the week as she asks Shilpa why she was not performing on the task and is she overconfident of her fans love. Shilpa gets a little agitated as she says that she has always performed well and she never plays in groups. Shilpa has in mind that the fan is probably a Hina supporter but as it turns out the that the fan is a Vikas lover who tells him he is playing well. Salman now turns to ask Hina about it. Hina elaborates saying she wanted Shilpa to support her but there was no involvement from her end. Vikas supports Hina saying that Shilpa had performed well in the beginning tasks but later she started performing less. Puneesh says that is Shilpa’s way of doing things and she doesn’t make a hue and cry of it. Salman makes a statement in the end that Shilpa should not underestimate other’s fans.

As Salman leaves the HMs Shilpa is very irritated and thanks Puneesh for supporting her and also says she has never given up any task. Hina and Vikas discuss how Puneesh himself has been saying that Shilpa does not perform tasks and now he has taken a U Turn. Vikas adds that the fans are seeing it. We have the last Sultani Akhada between Akash and Puneesh the pagal premi duo. The first round is to show the other person down and Puneesh wins it while Akash himself declares Puneesh the winner. Next is a tug of war to strike a flag in their own pots. Puneesh again wins the round. Puneesh wins the Akhada and Salman continues trolling Akash calling him pathoda. This is Puneesh’s first medal from the akhada. The guests from the film Ayyary -Siddharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpai reach in to meet the HMs. The leading men have a game for the HMs which they have to fulfill individually.

The HMs have to kicks each other’s footballs into pits as well as save their on while they sit on balls themselves. Akash and Vikas are the last men standing. They get the HMs back inside and explain the meaning of Ayyary. Siddharth explains it is someone who can change shapes and disguise. Siddharth asks who it is in the house who does that. Akash names Vikas while Hina supports and says it works for Vikas too. Vikas names Shilpa and Hina. Hina does the crying act again and amazing Siddharth completely. Vikas gets the Ayyar title. Later Siddharth, Manoj joined by Rakul Preet Singh. Salman says that Siddharth and Rakul have been there to promote their first movies and now. Manoj says that during his first movie Bigg Boss did not exist and Salman joins him saying they both are dinosaurs. Salman gives Rakul a chance to be Robin Hoody Pandey and she tries scaring the Dabbang gunda Salman. Later Manoj and Salman ask Siddharth to do a bhojpuri role. Manoj supports Siddharth’s dialogue delivery and he plays on bang on. They dance to lagave lipistick song as well as Mano does a disco dancer.

Salman tells us a fun episode where Mithun dha danced to disco dancer with just one step. Manoj beautifully describes Ayyary with a poem. Salman tells us that in the coming week the HMs will face the media who would bombard them with questions. We have time for the eviction as Salman asks the HMs to count their votes themselves. Puneesh is asked to open the ballot and sort the votes and hand over the trays to all the nominated HMs. Vikas, Shilpa, Hina and Luv take places at different corners and start counting. Salman returns and now the hearts are beating fast. Salman now starts to call out the names as the HM’s tell their numbers. Shilpa stands first followed by Hina and then Vikas, Luv has the least and he has to leave the house immediately. Luv hugs Hina saying he will miss her and that he is finally leaving. Akash and Puneesh applaud Luv saying he is the Hero and sing Hero song for him. Salman reminds the theme of the season and ask them why at the last moment Commoners and Celebrities were distinguished. Puneesh apologises on the point and says they were a bit insecure.

Now is the time for the live performance and Salman leaves them saying they should do their best. Salman says that the difference that the HMs themselves created will now be used. Bigg Boss takes up the Commoners VS Celebs topic with the HMs and asks them to make their case before the audience as they now decide on who entertained them better. We are shown the journey of the two commoners who managed to make their spot in the top 5. Puneesh who represents the commoners makes his case and says that commoners have fought their way to the top and also that they have had to work pretty hard. Puneesh adds that Luv was with the celebs so he had to leave and this fear has been with them throughout even as they have been so real. Hina is the one to represent the celebrities now. Hina presents her case as well and the clear winner by a large margin is Hina or the celebrities.