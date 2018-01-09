Bigg Boss 11 9th January 2018 LIVE Updates: Vikas Gupta fools Shilpa Shinde

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Akash Dadlani apologising to Shilpa Shinde as he tells her that he loves her and he is not liking that they both are looking through to each other. He asks for a hug from her and Shilpa hugs him and he tells me that people who love each other the most end up fighting a lot too. Next morning the contestants wake up to the song, Chikni Chameli. They find that garden area of the house is converted into a junkyard of sorts. Akash hugs Shilpa and pulls her cheeks. Shilpa later tells Puneesh Sharma to ask Akash to mind his behaviour. Akash also gets a bit angry and confronts Shilpa that why is she behaving like this and that she was the one to hit on his butt last night. He then says that Shilpa sexually harassed him.

Bigg Boss then asks the housemates to unanimously decide and pick someone from them, who has been mean throughout the show. They all decide to pick Akash and they are asked to stick a picture of him on a board kept in the garden area. Soon Arshi Khan re-enters the house and Bigg Boss announces that she is back as a guest and she will be the sanchalak and the judge of the upcoming task. Arshi tells them that they have to perform this task really well as the winner will get a big advantage, and she will not be biased towards anyone.

Bigg Boss announces the task wherein the other contestants have to be meaner than Akash. Every time the alarm rings, the contestants have to do mean things to a contestant, which will be picked by Bigg Boss. The rest have to tell Arshi that what are they going to do to that contestant and if it’s mean enough, Arshi will allow them to complete what they have decided. At the end, whichever contestants’ photo is on the board will be the winner.

Vikas, Akash and Hina tell Arshi that Shilpa said mean things about her after she got evicted and gave her the account of what all happened in the last few days. Hina says that the God is great as Shilpa refused to cook for her and now Arshi is here, who will cook.

The first contestant that is picked by Bigg Boss is Shilpa and the rest have to do mean things to her. Everybody comes up with the mean ideas, but Arshi approves Puneesh’s idea to destroy all of Shilpa’s footwear. Shilpa pleads him and he decides not to do it.

The second alarm rings and this time it’s Vikas’s turn. Arshi approves Shilpa’s idea of destroying five clothes of Vikas. He begs her not to throw it in the bucket of paint as these clothes are a gift given to him. She doesn’t listen to him initially, but then she has a change of heart and decides not to do the task and gives the clothes back to Vikas. Vikas later tells Hina that he was just fooling Shilpa as he lied about the gift part, and wanted to show that Shilpa doesn’t care about doing the task. Shilpa on the other hand tells Puneesh that she doesn’t want to be seen as a mean person than Akash atleast not on this show and that Akash rightly deserves to be called mean.