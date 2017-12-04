Bigg Boss 11: A flirty Arshi Khan makes Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta apply lotion on her – watch video

Bigg Boss 11 is about to get more entertaining than ever. In the upcoming luxury budget task, the women will basically rule. The men of the house will have to listen to everything that the women ask them to do. While Hina Khan makes Luv Tyagi drape a saree and Puneesh Sharma put a dupatta over his head, Arshi Khan takes it to another level. The flirty contestant asks Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta to rub lotion on her, jump in the swimming pool to impress her and what not. This is one luxury budget task video that made us laugh.

Arshi is a pro when it comes to entertaining and we’re definitely going to love watching this. We already know that Arshi has the hots for Hiten and Vikas, both and this is the perfect opportunity for her. Since there are 3 women in the house, every woman gets assigned one or two personal assistants. Though Hina was a tad bit disappointed that Vikas was not assigned to her so she could make his life miserable. The actress even gives Luv and Puneesh a makeover. Akash is also seen expressing how entertaining this task is. For a change, we’ll see contestants enjoying a task rather than fighting about it. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani calls Arshi Khan CHEAP, she decides to teach him a lesson – watch video)

Check out this video of the upcoming luxury budget task right here.

Ladkiyan hai Raani aur ladkon ki hai Sevak banne ki baari! Kya hoga iss mazedaar task mein? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/dSCmLqAe0G — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 4, 2017

The part where Arshi tells Hiten, ‘Mere baal piche karo‘ is our favourite and his reaction to it is funnier. Shilpa, on the other hand, makes Priyank and Akash clean the entire kitchen. She even supervises if they are doing it properly. She orders them to follow her around the entire time.

We’re guessing whichever team entertains the most gets to win the luxury budget this week. We are placing our bets on Arshi being the most entertaining one in the task tonight. We also wonder what twist the makers have in store for us and the contestants. Which one of the women’s team are you rooting for, Arshi, Hina or Shilpa? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.