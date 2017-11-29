Bigg Boss 11: A furious Hiten Tejwani LASHES OUT at Luv Tyagi, loses his cool for the first time – watch video

Hiten Tejwani is known to maintain his cool and try to sort situations out in the Bigg Boss 11 house calmly. But the actor loses his cool in the upcoming episode. This is the first time we’re seeing the actor actually yelling at someone in the house. After torturing Team Shilpa Sinde, Team Hina Khan obviously get a little intimidated by what’s going to happen to them. They hide trimmers and razors from the house and everything that could be used to torture them. Puneesh Sharma starts looking for his razor and asks whoever took his trimmer to return it to him. The contestants are pretty sure that Hina’s team is behind the case of the missing razors.

Hiten also tries to look for Puneesh’s trimmer but then finds out that someone took his trimmer out from his bag, too. That’s when Hiten loses his cool and screams that no one can touch his personal things without his consent. When he finds out that Luv Tyagi is the one who stole his razor, he starts yelling at Luv. Obviously, Luv also screams back but this is the angriest that we’ve seen Hiten on the show till now and it’s not pleasant. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Bandgi Kalra put Akash Dadlani in a HELPLESS situation, leave his face with severe allergies – watch video)

Check out this video of Hiten lashing out at Luv right here.

Why did @tentej lose his calm? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! pic.twitter.com/NRJ7xBY8wr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2017

We saw how Vikas has mentioned in the previous episode that you should not torture someone if you can’t take it on yourself. Team Shilpa ensure that they torture Hina’s team and cross all limits. They give Akash Dadlani a severe allergy, chop off Hina and Luv’s hair, we can’t even imagine how worse this team is getting to win the luxury budget task. Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 is going to be a game changer and we feel everyone’s image is going to get a makeover. Oh how the tables might turn tonight!

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.