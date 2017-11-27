Bigg Boss 11: A guilt ridden Benafsha Soonawalla shares a heartwarming post for Shilpa Shinde

It’s been more than a week since Benafsha Soonawalla was evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house after public voting. The moment she stepped out of the house she realised what big mistake she had made by trusting the wrong people while she was on the show. The gorgeous lady has already claimed that her flirtation with co-contestant Priyank Sharma was just a joke that she wrongly thought he’d understand. Not just that she has since hinted at wanting to slap Hina Khan once she is out of the show. Her anger is not misplaced as we all know what went inside the house behind Benafsha’s back. During her tenure on the show, a misguided Benafsha hurt someone she should not have. Shilpa Shinde, who is lovingly and jokingly called ‘maa’ in the house was one at the receiving end of Ben’s wrath in the last week. But the now-evicted contestant is more than eager to make amends with Shilpa. But as fate may have it, or call it a sadistic irony put in place by the universe, there is the wall of the Bigg Boss house between them.

Benafsha has earlier posted an apology for Shilpa on her Instagram, but the guilt seems to be eating her inside out. She once again took to her social media pages and wrote a long apology for Shilpa. Some fans of the show were upset how Benafsha has switched sides since she made an exit from Bigg Boss, and she has addressed that too in her post. Read her words below and you will surely feel that she deserves another chance to enter the show, be it as a guest.

Everytime Salman would joke around and say “Ben jaa rahi hai”, there was one person along with Priyank who would secretly cry. However, the time I actually went out I hurt her so much that she didn’t even shed a tear. Akash and Arshi weren’t the only ones who called her Shilpa ma, throughout the journey we had a distant but lovely relationship, and I WISH so bad that I could take the last week back when I was mean to her. I don’t care about people hating and saying I completely changed sides after coming back, had I known how much you and Vikas looked out for me in the show, the wrong things would’ve never happened. It takes a lot to apologise and accept mistakes, and I was in tears when I saw how much you cared. Still wish I could come and just hug you and say sorry once, that would be enough redemption.

A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Nov 26, 2017 at 11:50pm PST

Isn’t that heartwarming? Benafsha sure did not deserve to be ousted from the show at such an early stage. Just one mistake – pulling Akash’s hair in a heated argument – cost her the nominations that eventually evicted her. Let us see what future holds for this sassy diva, who has had a change of heart.