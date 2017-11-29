Bigg Boss 11: A vengeful Bandgi Kalra TRIMS a chunk of Hina Khan’s hair – watch video

Team Hina Khan did their best to torture and scare the living daylights out of the other team. Hina trimmed a chunk of her own hair in last night’s episode to scare Bandgi Kalra and make her think that she actually cut her hair. Since it’s the opposite team’s turn to torture the contestants now, they take it a little too far. Bandgi actually cuts a chunks of Hina’s hair during the task and when people tell her that Hina actually trimmed her own hair to scare her, Shilpa Shinde gives her push saying that Hina’s team actually used the trimmer on her (Shilpa). A merciless and vengeful Bandgi then chops off a chunk of hair from Hina’s head.

She even mentions that she will get back at every one of them for throwing chilli powder in her eyes. Instead of throwing a fit, Hina dares her to chop off her mane on national television. Well, we’re hoping Bandgi doesn’t do that but it was quite brave of Hina to let Bandgi do what she did. The Hina we knew would have cried a bucket, thrown a tantrum and probably walked out of the task. But tonight’s episode is definitely going to be uglier. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Bandgi Kalra put Akash Dadlani in a HELPLESS situation, leave his face with severe allergies – watch video)

Check out this video of Bandgi chopping Hina’s hair here.

Puneesh-Bandgi are hell-bent on taking revenge! To what extent will they go? Tune in to find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Jw2kUN9g7V — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017

Looks like contestants are just taking out their personal grudge on each other and there are just a few who are ‘playing the game’. We saw in the previous sneak peek video how Shilpa shoves garlic on Akash’s face despite knowing that he is allergic to garlic. His face swells up and Team Shilpa still refuse to let go of him. Vikas Gupta seems to be the only person who screams that humanity must exist throughout this task.

