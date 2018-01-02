Bigg Boss 11: After being called ‘maa’ for three months, Shilpa Shinde had the weirdest dream ever

Shilpa Shinde is a funny woman. She has made us laugh time and again on Bigg Boss 11 with her funny antics. In fact, it was her comical role on the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai that earned her a spot in hearts of millions of Indians, in the first place. Well, adding on to her list of funny shenanigans the actress narrated a dream she had inside the house and, God, it will leave you in splits.

In an unseen video available on Voot, Shilpa is seen narrating a dream she had the other night to Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani. She narrates, “I was dreaming that there is a woman in the Bigg Boss 11 house. It is just me and that woman and she is giving birth to babies. Every single day she is giving birth to a baby and I am raising them and wondering where the babies are coming from” Hilarious, right? Well, it doesn’t end there. Shilpa further adds that the woman in hear dreams reminded her of evicted contestant Arshi Khan. Akash and Puneesh listen to her intently but not without laughing out loud. Check out the video by following the link below. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Will Hina Khan win the show? Fans point out this cosmic connection

Shilpa’s weird dream

Well, the dream could have so many meanings. Anyway Shilpa is called ‘mother’ inside the house by many of her contestants. She might be thinking a lot about that fact. Or maybe she has spent more than enough time locked in the house and needs to get out ASAP. We say hang in there Shilpa, just 14 days to go. Stay tuned to Bollywoodlife for more updates.