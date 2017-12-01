Bigg Boss 11: After Hiten Tejwani, this contestant becomes the new captain of the house

The luxury budget task, Lilliputs Vs Giants caused a havoc inside the Bigg Boss house. The housemates crossed all the limits in order to make sure that the members of the opposite team quit the task. At the end of the both the legs of the task, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra and Hiten Tejwani, who were in one team were announced as the winners. As the tradition goes, after the task, it was time to select the new captain of the house. Vikas and Priyank Sharma were the two contenders for the captaincy. As a part of the captaincy task, both of them had to play DJs. The two had to convince the other housemates to join their respective team and don’t leave the dance floor empty till the task doesn’t come to an end.

The captaincy contenders are gathering support in order to win the task! Who will succeed? Find out only on #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VZnQ4m8ldF — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 1, 2017

We have to give it to the creative team of Bigg Boss 11 to come up with tasks like these. This particular task went on for long, but at the end, it was Vikas, who turned out to be the winner. Yep! This means that Vikas has succeeded Hiten as the new captain. He also gets an immunity from the nominations that will take place next week. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 elimination: Bandagi Kalra should be OUT this week, say fans

This is the second time that Vikas has become the captain of the house. Last time when he was the captain, he physically attacked Puneesh Sharma during a task. As a punishment, he was banned from being the captain till the end of the season. However, few weeks later, Bigg Boss gave him another chance and announced that if his team managed to win the BB Cushion Factory task, he will be free from the ban. They did win the task, and therefore Vikas managed to lift the ban that was imposed by Bigg Boss.

Now that he is the captain of the Bigg Boss house, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.