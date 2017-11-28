Bigg Boss 11: After Karan Patel, former winner Manveer Gurjar trolls Hina Khan

Hina Khan has been under the radar ever since she entered Bigg Boss 11. TV celebs can’t stop talking about what a hypocrite she is and they don’t even mind facing all the haters. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has also joined the league of Hina haters and he recently took a dig at her on Twitter. He spoke about how Hina had once screamed asking housemates be like her and later on, stole a carton of milk in the house. Well, it’s no surprise that Hina is a hypocrite but it is quite surprising to see the number of people ganging up against Hina outside the house every day.

Recently Karan Patel, Kamya Panjabi, Aly Goni, Dolly Bindra and Vindhu Dara Singh had tweeted their negative opinion about Hina. Though they had to face Hina supporters who did everything they could to condescend these celebs. Karan even posted a fan-made video of Hina to prove his point and to be honest, it was one funny video. Beau Rocky Jaiswal and a couple of other people are the only ones supporting Hina but the number of supporters she has from the industry is quite less. We wonder how the actress is going to react once she is out of the show. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan puts chilly powder in Bandagi Kalra’s eyes, Akash Dadlani waxes Hiten Tejwani’s legs)

Check out Manveer’s tweet right here.

Surprisingly, a lot of people supported Manveer. He hardly faced any hate comments on his tweet. Salman Khan tried to convey to Hina about how she is being perceived outside the house but the actress felt that she is being targeted on the show. She even tells Priyank Sharma that the makers are very biased towards her. Whether good or bad, Hina has been one of the most talked about contestants in the house.

Coming back to Manveer’s tweet, do you agree with him? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.