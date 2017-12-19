Bigg Boss 11: After Kushal Tandon, Hina Khan finds support from Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi bahu

After facing immense flak for her behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, it seems like Hina Khan is finally getting some support. Firstly, it was Kushal Tandon who defended her demand to use tap water for cooking. He felt that Hina did nothing wrong by asking for RO water usage in cooking. Now, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is famous as Gopi bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has come to Hina’s defense. This is after fashion designer Neerusha Nikhat poked fun at Hina being a style icon inside the house. She shared images of stylist Hemlata Periwal asking her for clothes for Hina. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan finds support from Kushal Tandon in RO water controversy)

Now, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support saying that people give clothes only to celebrities and that everyone is wearing sponsored stuff. She also tells people that voting celebs will save favourites and not trolling them. The actress is known as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. We don’t know if Hina and Devo are friends but it is nice to see someone talk in favour of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai especially when people are trolling her for rather nonsensical reasons. (Also Read: After Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary will be seen shaking a leg with the men of Veerpur in Laado 2)

Guys….Reality check….Sponsored clothes par bhi Hina is getting trolled…90% are wearing sponsored clothes…& for all ur kind information…designers dont give their clothes to any random people…Tap wAter nahi pina hai usspe bhi trolled hina as if she commited some crime.. — Devoleena B (@Devoleena_23) December 18, 2017

trolling @eyehinakhan or any1 wont help u guys..instead Vote whom u support.. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Devoleena B (@Devoleena_23) November 11, 2017

Along with Devoleena, entrepreneur Vikas Kalantri also praised Hina for not discussing the nominations. He said she played really well last night. The actress has faced a lot of flak from people. Hina, who was one of the finalists on Khatron Ke Khiladi decided to do Bigg Boss 11 after faring well on that reality show. She is known as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates.