Bigg Boss 11: After Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga fiasco, makers tighten reins on common man contestants

Bigg Boss 11 will be hitting our TV screens in three months time. The buzz is that Colors has decided to skip Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent this year and launch Bigg Boss 11 earlier than the expected date. In fact, this was cited as one of the reasons why Salman Khan could not be a part of Dus Ka Dum. We will have common man contestants like last year, and registrations are on. While the show did not have great TRPs last year, it managed to create a splash on social media. We also got to see characters like Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami strips at Delhi Railway Station – watch video)

Here is an exclusive piece of information about the new season. It seems like the channel/makers want to avoid controversy post the eviction of aam aadmi contestants. Last year, we saw how Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga spoke ill about the programme later on. A source informs, “This year, there is a special clause in the contract. No common man entering the show will be allowed to malign the channel and makers after his or her elimination. In case, they do they will be asked to cough up Rs 10 lakh from their earnings or winning amount.” Now, nothing is a bigger deterrent than monetary loss for many! (Also Read: WTH! Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami dating? To be a part of Nach Baliye 8?)

Last year, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga created quite a hullabaloo inside the house. In fact, Om who was evicted after throwing urine on a co-contestant said he would not allow the finale to take place if he was not allowed inside. We are sure the channel does not want of that kind of drama this year. Priyanka had spoken about how she was denied food and medical help inside the house, which the channel refuted. The bad publicity from these two was quite deplorable. So, we can say that Colors has become smarter in season eleven.