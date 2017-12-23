Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta talk about singer Armaan Malik and he might not like it – watch video

If one thing that the current roster of Bigg Boss contestants fail to understand, it is that they should refrain from passing any negative comments about people outside the house, especially the ones they know personally. Hina Khan is not done receiving flak on social media for badmouthing Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey on the show and we already have one another contestant making the same mistake. On an unseen video available on Voot, you can see Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta discussing the lives of singer Armaan Malik and music composer Amaal Mallik. While Vikas remains on a rather positive side and praises the brothers about how hard they have worked to make their respective careers, Akash had a nasty comment to make.

Vikas even adds, that Armaan and Amaal’s mother has worked just as hard for them to be so successful today, and said that he met her when both of them were struggling to make a mark on the industry. Akash cuts in and adds how Armaan Mallik has gone out of shape these days and has a paunch. While there is no relevance of this comment to the conversation that was going, we should remember that Akash is anyway not popular to make sense, to begin with. Notice how one contestant chooses to appreciate the talent and hard work of someone, and the other one finds the need to discuss their weight. Check out the video by following the link below:

Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta talk about Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik

How hard of a concept could it be to understand to not talk badly about people who are not on the show? I guess pretty hard!

Also, Akash’s credibility can be checked by going back just two weeks when he claimed he rapped for Meet Bros song Chittiyan Kalaiyaan. But when we contacted Manmeet, he flatly denied any such claim by the contestant. Let us see how Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik react to the comments made about them now.

Body shaming has been a big issue this season on Bigg Boss. This comment on Armaaan won’t be an isolated incident. Contestants have stooped to low levels on various occasions when they body-shamed people.